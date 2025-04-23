Biden team, Democrats need to admit they were gaslighting about president's fitness: Book authors

Journalists Jonathan Allen and Amie Parnes, authors of a new book about the 2024 presidential election, accused top officials in the Democratic Party of misleading the country about former President Biden's mental acuity.

"There is certainly a lot of anger brewing" among Democrats, Parnes said on The Remnant podcast of the fallout after reports about Biden's declining mental sharpness in the final months of his presidency. "There needs to be some kind of admission on the part of Democrats and maybe Biden's inner circle about what was happening."

Multiple prominent Democrats, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass. , have been pressed by reporters to defend their previous statements praising Biden for his quick mind. The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and other outlets have revealed that some members of Biden's inner circle were deeply concerned about Biden's mental abilities during his presidency, especially following his debate with then-candidate Donald Trump last June.

"There needs to be some kind of reckoning by the Biden folks especially, and I think that's where the rebuilding effort starts, actually," she said.

"The people in the White House and at the top of the Biden campaign were gaslighting the country for four years about his condition," Allen said.

"They're gaslighting their own party about how Biden is standing up against Trump," he continued.

"The Democratic Party leadership either has to get out or has to find a way to level with people again before they’re going to be trusted to run anything," he said. "There's a real honesty problem that they had in the Biden era," adding that Democrats "got away with it in 2020."

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt accused the Biden administration of staging a "cover-up" over Biden's health in a press conference on April 11.

Fox News Digital reached out to representatives of Biden for comment.

