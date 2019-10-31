Ari Fleischer on House Dems' impeachment resolution: 'This should not be a power play'

Following a contentious House vote to approve a resolution setting the rules for the impeachment inquiry into President Trump, former White House Press Secretary Ari Fleischer said on Thursday that impeachment is not good for the “body republic.”

“There is a higher ground on which our politics and our good government should stand and that is our democracy breeds through the actions of the people. It does not breed easily through the power plays of those who have the authority to impeach anybody for anything,” Fleischer told “The Daily Briefing with Dana Perino.”

The House voted Thursday to approve a resolution setting "ground rules" for the impeachment inquiry into Trump, putting lawmakers on record over the contentious process while setting the stage for proceedings to move into the public eye after weeks of closed-door depositions.

The measure passed largely along party lines, 232-196. Two Democrats voted against the resolution, while no Republicans supported it.

Republicans had challenged Pelosi for weeks to hold a floor vote, complaining the inquiry had not followed past precedent and violates the president’s due process rights.

The resolution directs the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs, Financial Services, Judiciary, and Ways and Means committees to “continue their ongoing investigations as part of the existing House of Representatives inquiry into whether sufficient grounds exist for the House of Representatives to exercise its constitutional power to impeach Donald John Trump.”

The Democrats’ resolution specifies that Republicans in the minority on the Judiciary and Intelligence committees will have the authority, with the concurrence of committee chairs in the majority, to subpoena witnesses and compel their testimony.

“They’ve always wanted to impeach the president and that’s why I’ve objected to this. The remedy is you let the American people decide. This should not be a power play from those in Washington,” Fleischer said.