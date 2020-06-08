Antifa: The truth behind the mask

As protests for the killing of George Floyd and the unfair treatment of African Americans by the hands of police officers took place across the nation, a lot of attention has turned to Antifa, an anti-fascist group that has remerged. Just last week President Trump called the group a terrorist organization on Twitter saying, “The United States of America will be designating ANTIFA as a Terrorist Organization.” During a press conference at the White House, the president went on to say, “Those who threaten innocent life and property will be arrested, detained, and prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law. This includes Antifa and others who are leading instigators of this violence."

Attorney General William Barr echoed Trump's comments on Antifa and said the Department of Justice will treat violence from individuals associated with Antifa as domestic terrorism. “Such senseless acts of anarchy are not exercises of First Amendment rights. They are crimes designed to terrify fellow citizens and intimidate communities. There are groups that exploit the opportunity to engage in such crimes as looting. We have evidence that Antifa and other similar extremist groups have been involved in instigating and participating in the violent activity,” Barr said in a press conference.

In December of 2019, Fox News spoke to Andy Ngo, a conservative journalist who was assaulted by Antifa multiple times, including on June 29, 2018, when members of the group punched him in the head and pelted him with milkshakes and other objects.

"The city has had by this point, years of protests [that] turned into riots and they still have not learned from any of the mistakes of the past," Ngo told Fox News. "They have not evolved and changed the policing tactics. Over and over its always what is now a mantra for them that they will not go in to intervene because it could incite the mob."

Fox News also spoke to Gabriel Nadales on Oct. 15, 2019. Nadales is a former Anfita member who told us there are a lot of different groups within Antifa itself.

"You'll find a lot of the members may do it for animal rights or for anti-capitalism, pro socialism. Personally, when I was in Antifa, a lot of the activism I did was for animal rights," said Nadales. "But once they come together in the Black Bloc and behind the black mask, they kind of forget all that. They go for that common goal of silencing whatever their opposition at the moment is and oftentimes, we've seen them silence people simply for political disagreements."