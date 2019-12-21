Andrew Yang on Dems' obsession with impeachment, rival candidates' attacks on wealthy Americans

2020 presidential candidate Andrew Yang said Saturday that House Democrats' impeachment push strikes Americans "like a ball game where you know the outcome."

Appearing on "Cavuto LIVE" with host Neil Cavuto, Yang said that while he feels President Trump should be impeached, he knows the president will claim "total vindication" after the articles of impeachment go to a Senate trial.

"Those are two months that we could have been using to make a positive case to the American people about solving the problems in our communities that, in my view, helps Donald Trump get elected in the first place," he stated.

ANDREW YANG ON BEING ONLY CANDIDATE OF COLOR ON DEM DEBATE STAGE: 'HONOR AND DISAPPOINTMENT'

Yang, a candidate who is known for challenging the party consensus, slammed Democrats for their "obsession" with the president and impeachment during Thursday night's Democratic presidential debate.

"The media networks didn't do us any favors by missing the reason why Donald Trump became our president in the first place," Yang told the PBS Newshour moderators. "The more we act like Donald Trump is a cause of our problems, the more Americans lose trust that we can actually see what's going on it our communities and solve those problems."

"What we have to do is we have to stop being obsessed over impeachment," he stated.

KENN STARR: NANCY PELOSI'S IMPEACHMENT FREEZE 'CONSTITUTIONALLY WRONG'

Yang told Cavuto that he feels like there is an "appetite for a different kind of approach to politics" in America right now.

"I think a lot of the ideas coming out of the party could use some re-examination," he added, citing the wealth tax championed by candidates like Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., and Massachusetts Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

"I think that if the Democratic Party does antagonize anyone who has made a certain amount of money in our society, to me you should be praising people who succeed...The question is, how do we balance the economy so that it works for more people?" he asked.

CLICK HERE FOR THE FOX NEWS APP

Yang said that even though Americans "can sense that the American dream is slipping away," the solution is not the demonization of the successful.

"And so, if you're the Democratic Party, we should be putting forward ideas that we have confidence in that will work because they've worked in other places," he argued.

The next debate will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020, at Drake University in Des Moines.