Agatha Christie novels become latest classics censored to remove 'offensive' language

Updates included removing or altering racially insensitive language and physical descriptions

Taylor Penley
By Taylor Penley | Fox News
British mystery author Agatha Christie's works are the latest to be slapped by sensitive censors, and the move comes weeks after controversy surrounding edits to the works of Roald Dahl, Ian Fleming and more.

New editions of Poirot and Miss Marple mysteries published by HarperCollins have rewritten or removed some passages for modern audiences, particularly for passages concerning characters encountered outside the U.K., according to The Guardian.

One example changes the word "native" to "local" while others remove racial slurs or racially offensive language, including the term "Oriental" and the "N-word."

DECADES BEFORE WOKE CULTURE, AUTHOR ROALD DAHL WARNED PUBLISHERS ON CHANGES: DON'T REMOVE A ‘SINGLE COMMA’

England, Devon, Galmpton, Agatha Christie's Holiday Home Greenway, The Library, Display of Agatha Christie Novels (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

England, Devon, Galmpton, Agatha Christie's Holiday Home Greenway, The Library, Display of Agatha Christie Novels (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images) (Photo by: Dukas/Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

The U.K. Telegraph reported references to racially-charged physical descriptions were also removed from the new editions, including those describing characters as Black, Jewish or Gypsies.

One stripped from the 1964 novel "A Caribbean Mystery" removed a reference to a hotel worker's "lovely white teeth," while another passage from 1937's "Death on the Nile" trimmed down a passage complaining about children, removing a portion that reads, "their eyes are simply disgusting, and so are their noses," the outlet reported.

Additional edits involved erasing references to Nubians in "Death on the Nile," with one instance condensing "the Nubian boatman" to simply say "the boatman." 

ROALD DAHL'S PUBLISHER BACKS DOWN AFTER ANTI-WOKE BACKLASH: ‘CLASSIC’ LANGUAGE VERSION TO STAY IN PRINT

English writer Dame Agatha Christie, poses in March 1946 for a photographer holding a notebook, in her home, Greenway House, in Devonshire. 

English writer Dame Agatha Christie, poses in March 1946 for a photographer holding a notebook, in her home, Greenway House, in Devonshire.  (AFP via Getty Images)

Similar edits to Dahl's and Fleming's classic novels created a stir last month when, to preserve appeal for modern sensitivities, allusions to racist, sexist, homophobic or fatphobic language were nixed from new releases.

Some, particularly Dahl's writings, were altered to include more "gender inclusive" terminology.

Sensitivity readers have also clamped down on other popular, more recent series, including R.L. Stine's tween-favorite horror series "Goosebumps" popularized in the 1990s, removing and altering references fo weight, mental health and ethnicity that could be seen as offensive by modern audiences.

I’VE READ ALL THE JAMES BOND BOOKS AND WRITE FOR A LIVING. CENSORING THEM IS JUST PLAIN WRONG

British mystery author Agatha Christie (1890-1976) autographing French editions of her books, circa 1950. 

British mystery author Agatha Christie (1890-1976) autographing French editions of her books, circa 1950.  (Photo by Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Stine, firing back at accusations that he authorized the changes, tweeted earlier this month, "The stories aren't true. I've never changed a word in ‘Goosebumps.’ Any changes were never shown to me."

But midcentury authors like Dahl, Fleming and Christie have become the focal point for softening offensive language to cater to 21st century ideals as culture becomes increasingly focused on diversity, inclusion and acceptance.

Fox News Digital reached out to HarperCollins for comment but did not receive an immediate response.

Taylor Penley is a production assistant with Fox News.