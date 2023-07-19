Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Media
Published

Activist confronts St. Louis school board over poor Black student outcomes: 'Require your criminal conviction'

Chester Asher told the school board, 'We will not stand here while you engage in faux deliberation or remain silent while you pave the way for incarceration'

Joshua Q. Nelson
By Joshua Q. Nelson | Fox News
close
Moms for Liberty takes aim at school board races Video

Moms for Liberty takes aim at school board races

Moms for Liberty co-founder Tiffany Justice calls out the 'indoctrination' of children in public schools on 'America Reports.'

A local activist wants to hold the St. Louis Public Schools [SLPS] board accountable for the poor education outcomes of Black students within the district.

Chester Asher urged the SLPS school board on July 11th to address the dismal academic outcomes of Black students within the school district, which make up about 80% of students. 

Asher's speech was the first to speak during the public comment period. 

He began his remarks by listing statistics about academic performance in the district, claiming that 10% of students within the district can read at grade level.

MICHIGAN SCHOOL DISTRICT TO RETIRE CHIEFS MASCOT, ARROWHEAD LOGO AFTER COMPLAINTS OF CULTURAL APPROPRIATION

St. Louis Public Schools

Chester Asher urged SLPS school board last week to address the dismal academic outcomes of Black students within the school district at a St. Louis Public Schools Board meeting on July 11th. (Fox News)

Asher proceeded to list the names of the schools within the district, which include Jefferson Elementary School and Washington Montessori Elementary School, referring to them as "the slave owners that welcome our children each morning."

Furthermore, Asher argued that poor education outcomes lead to "incarceration" and that poor reading skills would make applying for a job application difficult.

"We will not stand here while you engage in faux deliberation or remain silent while you pave the way for incarceration," he told the school board. "You applaud yourselves while allowing our schools to pile Black bodies on top of piles of Black bodies, because that is the result of an educational system that does not educate."

Asher is the founder and CEO of a "social justice public school" called Ali Academy in St. Louis. Their website states that 80% of children in St. Louis are not able to "read, write, and do basic math on grade level."

Gateway arch seen in St. Louis Missouri

According to data found on U.S. News & World Report, 40% of high school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 28% tested at or above that level for math in St. Louis Public Schools. (Raymond Boyd/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images)

"We demand action. Your sham, citywide plan sheds no light and provides no direction," Asher added. 

THE LARGEST TEACHERS UNION IN AMERICA RECOMMENDED EDUCATORS INCLUDE ‘GENDER QUEER’ IN THEIR SUMMER READING

"Our state test scores are a yearly reminder of your dereliction, and the outcomes for our children and communities require your criminal conviction… I do not come in peace to people who hold no passion, no urgency, no care, and no love for Black folks. I come in justice which means I can't rest until you or your replacements provide the education Black children deserve," Asher said.

According to data found on U.S. News & World Report, 40% of St. Louis high school students tested at or above the proficient level for reading, and 28% tested at or above that level for math.

SLPS did not immediately respond to request for comment. SLPS presides over 70 schools and 19,000 students.

Asher’s comments came after national test scores showed sharp declines in math and reading due to COVID lock-downs.

CHICAGO PUBLIC SCHOOLS UNDER FIRE FOR REMOVAL OF BLACK PRINCIPALS: 'PATTERN AND PRACTICE OF DISCRIMINATION'

St. Louis Public Schools

St. Louis Public Schools held a Board of Education meeting on July 11th. (Fox News)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Math scores saw their largest declines ever, while reading scores dropped to levels not seen since 1992 for fourth and eighth graders across the country, according to the Nation’s Report Card. The average mathematics score for fourth-grade students fell five points from 2019 to 2022. The score for eight-graders dropped eight points. Reading for both grades fell three points since 2019." 

Not a single state saw improvement in their average test scores, with some recording no change at all. Schools in large urban districts also reflected the national average.

Fox News' Stephan Sorace contributed to this report.

Joshua Q. Nelson is a reporter for Fox News Digital.

Joshua focuses on politics, education policy ranging from the local to the federal level, and the parental uprising in education.

Joining Fox News Digital in 2019, he previously graduated from Syracuse University with a degree in Political Science and is an alum of the National Journalism Center and the Heritage Foundation's Young Leaders Program. 

Story tips can be sent to joshua.nelson@fox.com and Joshua can be followed on Twitter and LinkedIn