Abrams scorched for suggesting abortion alleviates inflation: ‘Positively ghoulish'

Democratic Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abram appalled conservative Twitter users with her argument that abortion fights inflation by removing the burden of children on household finances.

Abrams made the claim conservatives called "EVIL" and "Positively ghoulish" on Wednesday while speaking to MSNBC contributor Mike Barnicle on "Morning Joe."

Barnicle pressed Abrams on how she might alleviate voters concerns over inflation and high gas prices. Abrams’ answer suggested that keeping abortion rights safe would help solve inflation.

GEORGIA GOV. KEMP RIPS STACEY ABRAMS' ABORTION PIVOT: ‘GEORGIANS DON’T REALLY KNOW WHERE SHE STANDS'

She told Barnicle, "But let’s be clear. Having children is why you’re worried about your price for gas, it’s why you’re concerned about how much food costs. For women, this is not a reductive issue. You can’t divorce being forced to carry an unwanted pregnancy from the economic realities of having a child."

Mentioning her idea that economic success and abortion go hand in hand, Abrams added, "And so these are — it’s important for us to have ‘both and’ conversations. We don’t have the luxury of reducing it or separating them out."

The candidate’s comments generated much outrage online.

Governor Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., rapid response director Christina Pushaw slammed Abrams, tweeting, "She is so bad at this."

Virginia state delegate Nick Freitas remarked, "Under Democratic leadership, you can't afford children, but don't worry, they will force your neighbor to pay for your abortion!"

Turning Point USA founder Charlie Kirk asked, "Why are Democrats like Stacey Abrams and Katie Hobbs so obsessed with full-term baby killing?"

Former Republican U.S. congressional candidate Lavern Spicer was shocked at the clip of Abrams, stating, "Stacey Abrams says killing your unborn children helps with inflation because you don’t have to worry about how much it costs to feed them. Stacey Abrams is a demon."

Conservative radio host Dan O’Donnell couldn’t believe what Abrams was implying in the clip. He tweeted, "Stacey Abrams just said more abortions will help solve the inflation problem. You can't make this up."

Former congressman Vernon Jones asked, "Wait a minute, @staceyabrams believes and want you to believe having an abortion is a good way to drive down the cost of gas and food? D---!"

Attorney and podcast host Phillip Holloway claimed Abrams’ argument was not normal," tweeting, "Wow. @staceyabrams is getting some bizarre political messaging advice. She’s conflating inflation and abortion. This is bizarre."

Republican activist and former congressional candidate Matthew Foldi used Abrams’ word to sum up the state of Democrats’ current political fortune. He tweeted, "The Biden economy is so awful right now that @staceyabrams’ solution is for women to get abortions #gagov."

STACEY ABRAMS SAYS SHE'S 'BEEN IN CONVERSATIONS' WITH THE WHITE HOUSE, WANTS BIDEN TO JOIN HER ON CAMPAIGN TRAIL

Pro-life activist and Catholic priest Fr. Frank Pavone tweeted, "hmm, @staceyabrams thinks abortion can help with inflation. Killing living babies to help inflation is EVIL! We need to Vote Pro-life!!!"

Conservative author Marc Thiessen tweeted, "Stacey Abrams says the answer to inflation is abortion. If you kill your baby, you won’t have to feed it or drive it to school. You can't make this stuff up."

And Newsweek opinion editor Josh Hammer tweeted, "Positively ghoulish."