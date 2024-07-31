106 days: Kamala Harris has yet to do formal press conference since emerging as Democratic nominee

Vice President Kamala Harris has gone 106 days as the presumptive, and now, official Democratic nominee for president without holding an official press conference.

Trump has held at least six news conferences where he took questions from the media since the beginning of August. Harris has done several brief, informal press gaggles this week with the media while on the campaign trail, including on Monday when she criticized the tone and rhetoric at Trump's rally in New York City over the weekend. On Saturday, she appeared on NBC's "Saturday Night Live" as herself in the show's cold open.

She gave a speech on Tuesday in Washington, D.C., outlining her path forward for the United States and how she differs from what she calls Trump's radical, dark vision.

Harris also ended her streak of not appearing on Fox News last month, sitting for an interview in Pennsylvania with chief political anchor Bret Baier. She also did a CNN town hall and interviews in recent days with NBC News, Telemundo and CBS, as well as several podcasts and local news stations in recent weeks.

Harris stepped up her interviews in October, including doing radio hits, friendly appearances with "The View," Stephen Colbert and Howard Stern and other media appearances.

But as for when she'll actually do a formal press conference as a candidate, that won't be happening with the election two days away.

Conservative Radio Libre host Jorge Bonilla feels Harris should do a press conference but said it’s almost "irrelevant" because she continues to get a pass.

"She is highly unlikely to do a press conference because the media have enabled and encouraged her ‘plexiglass basement’ strategy, wherein she preserves the illusion of being out there while remaining wholly inaccessible to the press and therefore unaccountable," Bonilla told Fox News Digital.

Trump has skipped several potential interviews in recent weeks, but he showed up at the annual Al Smith dinner that has historically featured the presidential candidates doing lighthearted roasts. Harris decided not to attend, sending a video message instead.

Harris also did an interview last month on "60 Minutes" that has generated controversy due to the show's editing choices with an answer she gave to a question about Israel. In a preview of the interview on Oct. 6, CBS aired one portion of her answer but appeared to air a completely different part of it during the actual special on Oct. 7.

