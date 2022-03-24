Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Outgunned Ukrainians lure Russian aircraft into defense traps, need planes to defend airspace: Expert

The MiG-29s could improve Ukraine's combat capabilities against Russia and boost morale

By Peter Aitken | Fox News
Gen. Keane on the next steps in aiding Ukraine

Gen. Keane on the next steps in aiding Ukraine

Fox News senior strategic analyst and retired Gen. Jack Keane discusses a Fox News poll showing that 63% of Americans believe the U.S. should be doing more to help Ukraine fight Russia

The U.S. can best support Ukraine by providing it with weapons, planes and parts to defend its airspace rather than establish a no-fly zone, a U.S. Air Force expert told Fox News Digital.

"[The Ukrainians] are fighting with basically two very large feathers in their cap: one is the munitions we’re providing them and the other is the morale that they can sustain on their own," said John (JV) Venable, a veteran Air Force commander and senior research fellow at the Heritage Foundation. 

"By giving them the right weapons, we boost their morale, we give them wins, we allow them to bloody Russia’s nose and make this a very costly endeavor." 

Ukraine’s staunch defense of its airspace has helped keep its armed forces on a more even battlefield against Russia. Experts remain surprised one month into the war that Russia has yet to establish clear control of the skies over Ukraine and that Ukraine has appeared to drag Russia into a stalemate. 

    Two Polish Air Force Russian-made MiG-29's fly above and below two Polish Air Force U.S.-made F-16 fighter jets during the Air Show in Radom, Poland, Aug. 27, 2011.  (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)

    Service members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces fire a javelin anti-tank missile during drills at a training ground in an unknown location in Ukraine in this handout picture released Feb. 18, 2022.  (Ukrainian Joint Forces Operation Press Service/Handout via REUTERS)

    In this image from video provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office and posted on Facebook March 12, 2022, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

"Ukraine has been effective in the sky because we operate on our own land," Yuriy Ihnat, a spokesman for the Ukrainian Air Force, told The New York Times. "The enemy flying into our airspace is flying into the zone of our air defense systems."

Ihnat described the country’s strategy as luring Russian planes into air defense traps, which Venable explained likely amounted to Ukrainian planes pretending to retreat and luring Russian planes into areas where ground forces then fire from both sides and annihilate the pursuing fighters.  

Ukraine’s airspace remains a topic of intense debate as President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his fellow politicians continually appeal for a no-fly zone enforced by NATO. Some experts calculate that Ukraine has roughly 55 operational fighter jets remaining, and that number continues to dwindle. 

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022.

Gutted cars following a night air raid in the village of Bushiv, 40 kilometers west of Kyiv, Ukraine, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/Efrem Lukatsky)

But American politicians remain divided over supporting a no-fly zone, with President Biden arguing that such action would essentially drag the U.S. and its NATO allies into direct conflict with Russia. That hesitancy has also held the U.S. back from providing planes to Ukraine, with some reports that the Pentagon rejected Poland's plan to provide Ukraine with MiG-29 fighters. 

Venable told Fox News Digital that the U.S. needs to double down on supplying Ukraine with the necessary tools to push back Russia – especially in the air. 

"The weight that people are talking about – they don’t understand how much this would take and how very involved we would become right away," Venable, who commanded the largest combat group in the U.S. Air Force in 2004 and 2005, explained regarding a no-fly zone. "This is not a matter of will; it’s a matter of judgment, and we can do a lot of things that are more effective other than … getting into a fight with a nuclear-armed Russia." 

Venable stressed that the javelins and stinger missiles provided to Ukraine by NATO allies have proven to be the most effective weapons, but he argued that planes provide more than just combat effectiveness. 

The Ukrainians have employed three fighters in their conflict with Russia: The MiG-29, the SU-27 and the SU-24. The limited number of planes Ukraine has at its disposal – roughly 30 of the SU-24 – take damage even in the most successful maneuvers, so providing the planes would allow Ukraine to stop cannibalizing other planes for spare parts. 

But, perhaps most importantly, the planes provide a significant morale boost for ground forces. 

"To allow them to continue pushing those sorties forward is a big feather we can put in their hat," Venable said. "When I tell you that the MiG-29s are less effective, I mean that – with one exception … Any time you hear a friendly fighter or see one of your own birds flying overhead, and you’re in a firefight, it gives you a surge of energy." 

Peter Aitken is a Fox News Digital reporter with a focus on national and global news. 