Ukraine invasion: Video purportedly shows tank running over moving car

A video circulating on social media purportedly shows a tank running over a civilian vehicle in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv.

The tank, which some social media users speculated was Russian, is seen swerving across multiple traffic lanes before running over a car traveling in the opposite direction, crushing it.

The armored vehicle then appears to reverse.

Sky News verified the authenticity of the videos.

The incident occurred in the Obolon district of Kyiv, Ukrainian journalist Alexander Khrebet tweeted, accompanied by footage taken from a long distance in a high-rise building.

Several other videos from different vantage points were also posted online as onlookers expressed shock.

"In Ukraine, a Russian tank had driven over the civilian car. Terrifying footage," tweeted Franak Viačorka, senior advisor to Belarus elected official and human rights activist, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya. "My thoughts are with the people of Ukraine."

In another video, a group of men is seen trying to pull a man from the wreckage. They are seen banging on the car and trying to pry it open as a man appears inside.

He appeared to survive but the extent of his injuries was unclear. While some speculated the tank was Russian and the driver lost control, Fox News has not been confirmed that.

Russian and Ukrainian forces have continued to engage in battles as Moscow attempts to take Kyiv. On Thursday, the Ukrainian Ministry of Defense asked citizens via Twitter to inform authorities about any enemy troop movements and to use Molotov cocktails to "neutralize the occupier!"