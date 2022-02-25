Russia-Ukraine war 'will come down to the Ukrainian people': Christopher Cox

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

OC Global Partners co-founder Christopher Cox predicted that the Russia-Ukraine war "will come down to the Ukrainian people" Friday on "Jesse Watters Primetime."

"This will come down to the Ukrainian people," he told host Jesse Watters. "They are a strong people. We have seen how Ukrainians have actually blown themselves up to destroy bridges to prevent the Russian advance. If that will persist through tonight and the days ahead, Putin will be in for a very difficult fight."

More than 28 Russian soldiers died, Cox continued, saying it's a toll that will weaken Putin domestically "and will significantly help" Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"Tonight, we'll see the will of the Ukrainian people," he said. They "will fight back hard" Friday night, and if successful, will fortify Zelenskyy's bargaining power.

Zelenskyy and Putin's administrations are negotiating a meeting place to discuss the conflict, with Putin seeking to maximize his leverage, Cox said.

"And that's why I think we're seeing an increase in military activity around Kyiv tonight — that he wants to increase his leverage with a big breakthrough around Kyiv, surround President Zelenskyy and really force a negotiated settlement on him. I think that's Putin's plan."

Putin suggested Minsk, Belarus, is "a home game for the Russians."

"So Zelenskyy is very right to fear going to Minsk or to not want to go to Minsk. And I think that it's a much better idea for him to have a negotiation elsewhere."

Zelenskyy "would prefer somewhere else," with Warsaw and Jerusalem having been suggested, which "would be more of a home game for him."

"I know the Israeli ambassador has been involved in terms of helping with these negotiations," Cox continued. "So I think that we're going to find out very quickly how this is going to end."