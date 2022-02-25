Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia says Finland, Sweden could face consequences if countries move to join NATO

The 30-member alliance has not engaged in the conflict in Ukraine

By Louis Casiano | Fox News
close
Invasion of Ukraine moving ‘slower than Russians expected,’ senior US defense official says Video

Invasion of Ukraine moving ‘slower than Russians expected,’ senior US defense official says

Fox News correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports Russia is meeting more resistance than expected from Ukrainians and provides an update on the amphibious assault underway to the west of Mariupol.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

A Russian official on Friday issued a warning to Finland and Sweden should both nations intend to join NATO, saying such moves would have "serious military-political repercussions."

During a news briefing, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson Maria Zakharova made the remarks as Russian forces continue to battle the Ukrainian military following an unprovoked invasion into the neighboring country. 

WHITE HOUSE SAYS IT WILL SANCTION PUTIN; HEAVY BLASTS HEARD IN KYIV: LIVE UPDATES

"Finland and Sweden should not base their security on damaging the security of other countries and their accession to NATO can have detrimental consequences and face some military and political consequences," she said in a video clip. 

The ministry later posted the same threat on Twitter. 

"We regard the Finnish government’s commitment to a military non-alignment policy as an important factor in ensuring security and stability in northern Europe," the tweet reads. "Finland’s accession to @NATO would have serious military and political repercussions."

Fox News has reached out to the embassies of both countries in Washington D.C. 

Ukrainian leaders have expressed a desire to join NATO, but Russia has expressed fierce opposition to an expansion of the 30-member alliance, particularly on its border with neighboring Ukraine. 

  • Ukraine
    Image 1 of 7

    People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound, announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine on Friday.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti))

  • Image 2 of 7

    Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

  • Image 3 of 7

    Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

  • Image 4 of 7

    Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

  • Image 5 of 7

    A non-profit owner in Ukraine who operates orphanages said he's concerned that it may soon run out of supplies amid the Russian invasion of the country. (Mark Davis)

  • Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on February 24, 2022.
    Image 6 of 7

    Russian military tanks and armored vehicles advance in Donetsk, Ukraine on Thursday. (Photo by Stringer/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

  • Image 7 of 7

    People take part in "Stand with Ukraine" public demonstration outside the Russian Consulate General, following the Russian attack of Ukraine, in Edinburgh.  ((Jane Barlow/PA via AP))

As of Friday, Russian forces were closing in on the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, but American intelligence experts have said Ukraine is putting up a greater resistance than anticipated. In an effort to defend the country, the government has handed out arms to citizens willing to fight. 

NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said Thursday that the alliance would defend its member states should Moscow launch an attack.

On Friday, he said NATO deployed its Response Force for collective security after Russian President Vladimir Putin threatened the alliance by telling it to withdraw forces from member nations or face consequences.

"This goes far beyond Ukraine," Stoltenberg said. "This is about how Russia is actually challenging, contesting core values for our security. Then warning that NATO should withdraw all forces and infrastructure from almost half of our members. 

NATO has not engaged in the conflict and has not sent any troops to help defend Ukraine. On Thursday, President Biden said the United States could get involved should Russian forces move into NATO countries. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

"If he did move into NATO countries we will be involved," he said of Putin. "We will be involved."

Louis Casiano is a reporter for Fox News Digital. Story tips can be sent to louis.casiano@fox.com.