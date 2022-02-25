Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russia invading Ukraine: Photos show devastation of Putin's ongoing attacks

At least 25 civilian deaths and 102 civilian injuries reported so far

Stephanie Pagones
By Stephanie Pagones | Fox News
close
Gunshots heard at Kyiv train station as Russian troops enter city Video

Gunshots heard at Kyiv train station as Russian troops enter city

Fox News' Trey Yingst reports from Kyiv as Ukrainians jam train station trying to leave city.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Friday marked the second day of Russian forces’ invasion of Ukraine, with the Kremlin forging ahead on its attacks of the capital city of Kyiv, which was gradually being overtaken amid airstrikes and attacks from within. 

Photographs from on the ground showed the devastation caused by the attacks, which had been looming for days before Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats became reality. 

RUSSIA INVADES UKRAINE: LIVE UPDATES

At least 25 civilian deaths were reported, with at least 102 civilians said to have been injured so far, the United Nations human rights office said. The deaths were believed to have been caused mostly from Russian airstrikes and shelling. 

Agency spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani noted: "The figures, we fear, could be much higher." 

  • Russia Ukraine attack invasion devastation
    Image 1 of 33

    A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

  • Russia Ukraine attack devastation
    Image 2 of 33

    A boy plays on a swing in front of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

  • Ukraine
    Image 3 of 33

    A Ukrainian Army soldier inspects fragments of a downed aircraft in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Vadim Zamirovsky)

  • Image 4 of 33

    Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

  • Ukraine
    Image 5 of 33

    Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

  • Image 6 of 33

    Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

  • Image 7 of 33

    Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

  • Image 8 of 33

    Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

  • Image 9 of 33

    Several buildings in Starobilsk within the Luhansk Oblast region of Ukraine show significant damage because of shelling, according to images shared by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine. (State Emergency Service of Ukraine)

  • Image 10 of 33

      ( )

  • Image 11 of 33

    People lie in the Kyiv subway, using it as a bomb shelter in Kyiv, Ukraine, Thursday, Feb. 24, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti))

  • Ukraine
    Image 12 of 33

    People take shelter at a building basement while the sirens sound, announcing new attacks in the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti))

  • Image 13 of 33

    People look at the damage following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Image 14 of 33

    View of a building damaged following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti))

  • Image 15 of 33

    Firefighters work at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on Feb. 25, 2022. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine
    Image 16 of 33

    A woman walks away from a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on Feb. 25, 2022. (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 17 of 33

    Kyiv, Ukraine (Ukraine Emergency Ministry / HHandout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images))

  • Image 18 of 33

    A police officer stands guard at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on Feb. 25, 2022.  (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 19 of 33

    Firefighters work at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on Feb. 25, 2022.  (GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Ukraine
    Image 20 of 33

    Natali Sevriukova reacts next to her house following a rocket attack the city of Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)

  • Image 21 of 33

    Firefighters work at a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on Feb. 25, 2022.  ( GENYA SAVILOV/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 22 of 33

    A residential building damaged by a missile on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

  • Image 23 of 33

    A general view of a damaged residential building at Koshytsa Street, a suburb of the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, where a military shell allegedly hit, on Feb. 25, 2022.  (DANIEL LEAL/AFP via Getty Images)

  • Image 24 of 33

    A fire damaged building following a blast at around 4am during Russian artillery strikes in Kyiv, Ukraine, on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  (Erin Trieb/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

  • Image 25 of 33

    A humanitarian center for refugees coming from Ukraine at the Moldovan-Ukrainian border, in Palalanca, Moldova, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  (AP Photo/Aurel Obreja)

  • Russia Ukraine attack invasion devastation
    Image 26 of 33

    A man walks his dog in front of a damaged residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

  • Russia Ukraine invasion attack devastation
    Image 27 of 33

    A burnt, damaged bedroom of an apartment in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

  • Russia Ukraine attack invasion devastation
    Image 28 of 33

    Residents try to clear a broken window after returning to a damaged apartment in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

  • Russia Ukraine invasion devastation
    Image 29 of 33

    A kitchen in a residential building damaged by a missile on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

  • Russia Ukraine invasion devastation
    Image 30 of 33

    Vladimir collects belongings in his bedroom damaged by a missile on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. Vladimir was wounded on his face by an exploding window.  (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

  • Russia Ukraine invasion devastation
    Image 31 of 33

    A resident  cleans up smashed glass in her damaged apartment in a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

  • Russia Ukraine invasion devastation
    Image 32 of 33

    A couple look at their apartment damaged by a missile on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Pierre Crom/Getty Images)

  • Russia Ukraine invasion devastation
    Image 33 of 33

    People take photographs of the exterior of a residential block hit by an early morning missile strike on Feb. 25, 2022, in Kyiv, Ukraine.  (Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

Stephanie Pagones is a Digital Reporter for FOX Business and Fox News. Story tips can be sent to stephanie.pagones@fox.com and on Twitter: @steph_pagones. 