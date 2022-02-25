Russia invading Ukraine: Photos show devastation of Putin's ongoing attacks

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Friday marked the second day of Russian forces’ invasion of Ukraine, with the Kremlin forging ahead on its attacks of the capital city of Kyiv, which was gradually being overtaken amid airstrikes and attacks from within.

Photographs from on the ground showed the devastation caused by the attacks, which had been looming for days before Russian President Vladimir Putin's threats became reality.

At least 25 civilian deaths were reported, with at least 102 civilians said to have been injured so far, the United Nations human rights office said. The deaths were believed to have been caused mostly from Russian airstrikes and shelling.

Agency spokesperson Ravina Shamdasani noted: "The figures, we fear, could be much higher."