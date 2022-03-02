Expand / Collapse search
Ukraine
Zelenskyy condemns Russian missile attack on Holocaust memorial: 'Beyond humanity... damn them'

Putin has justified the invasion as an attempt to 'denazify' Ukraine

By Tyler O'Neil | Fox News
Russia bombs Holocaust memorial site Babi Yar where more than 30,000 Jews were murdered Video

Russia bombs Holocaust memorial site Babi Yar where more than 30,000 Jews were murdered

National security correspondent Jennifer Griffin reports 'sick twist' as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine on 'Special Report.'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy condemned the Monday Russian airstrike that took out the Holocaust memorial site Babi Yar in the capital city of Kyiv in a news conference Tuesday, calling the destruction "beyond humanity."

"This is beyond humanity," Zelenskyy said, according to a translation from the Associated Press. "Such missile strike means that, for many Russians, our Kyiv is absolute foreign. They know nothing about our capital, about our history. They have orders to erase our history, our country and all of us."

"Russian mothers are losing their children in an absolute foreign country for them," he added. "Think about this number, almost 6,000 Russian soldiers were killed."

KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 01: Emergency crews respond after a missile landed near Kyiv's TV Tower in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on March 01, 2022.  (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

"To get what? Get Ukraine? It is impossible," Zelenskyy said, according to a translation from the Kyiv Independent. "This is not to be changed by missiles, bombs, tanks, any strikes. We are in our native land. And for the war against us there will be an International Tribunal for them."

The Ukrainian president went on to speculate about what other targets Russia might attack, if it attacked a Holocaust memorial.

"What will be next if even Babi Yar (is hit), what other 'military' objects, 'NATO bases' are threatening Russia?" Zelenskyy asked, according to AP. "Sophie's Cathedral, Lavra, Andrew's Church? Whatever they dream about. Damn them."

In this photo provided by the Ukrainian Presidential Press Office, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy delivers his speech addressing the nation in Kyiv, Ukraine, Friday, Feb. 25, 2022.  ( (Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP))

Russian President Vladimir Putin has attempted to justify his attack on Ukraine as an effort to "denazify" the country, playing on the Russian public's lingering hatred for the Nazi regime. Yet Zelenskyy is Jewish and had family members perish in the Holocaust. Russian officials have compared him to Jews who were forced to collaborate with Nazis.

Ukrainian officials have compared Russia's bombing of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, to the Nazi assault on the city in 1941.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba also compared Russia to Nazi Germany during attacks on Kyiv.

"Horrific Russian rocket strikes on Kyiv," Kuleba tweeted. "Last time our capital experienced anything like this was in 1941 when it was attacked by Nazi Germany. Ukraine defeated that evil and will defeat this one. Stop Putin. Isolate Russia. [Sever] all ties. Kick Russia out of [everywhere]."

MOSCOW, RUSSIA - DECEMBER, 28 (RUSSIA OUT) Russian President Vladimir Putin toasts during reception for military servicemen who took part in Syrian campaign, at Grand Kremlin Palace on December 28,2017 in Moscow, Russia.  (Photo by Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images)

The strike that damaged Babi Yar also hit a TV tower and killed five civilians, according to Ukrainian authorities.

Fox News' Jessica Chasmar contributed to this report.

Tyler O'Neil is an editor at Fox News. On Twitter: @Tyler2ONeil. News tips can be sent to: tyler.oneil@fox.com.