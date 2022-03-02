Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Russia
Published

Russian forces continue hammering major Ukrainian cities on seventh day of battling

'This is beyond humanity,' Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy says

By Emma Colton | Fox News
close
Russian forces hit government building in Kharkiv Video

Russian forces hit government building in Kharkiv

Fox News correspondent Mike Tobin discusses the Russian convoy headed toward Kyiv and the hit to a government building in Kharkiv on ‘Fox & Friends.’

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Russian forces have increased their attacks on crowded Ukraine urban areas, including bombing a TV tower in the capital of Kyiv and continued shelling in Kharkiv. 

An airstrike on Tuesday targeted Kyiv’s central TV broadcasting antenna, which temporarily knocked out broadcasting capabilities and left at least five people dead, according to Ukrainian officials. Wednesday marks the seventh day of battling between the two nations. 

RUSSIA LAUNCHES LARGEST AIR ASSAULT OF UKRAINE INVASION: LIVE UPDATES 

  • Kyiv TV tower
    Image 1 of 3

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 01: Emergency crews respond after a missile caused damage near Kyiv's TV Tower in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on March 01, 2022. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (getty)

  • Kyiv's TV Tower in Ukrainian capita
    Image 2 of 3

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 01: Emergency crews respond after a missile caused damage near Kyiv's TV Tower in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on March 01, 2022. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) (Getty)

  • Image 3 of 3

    Emergency crews respond after a missile landed near Kyiv's TV Tower in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on March 01, 2022. (Photo by Wolfgang Schwan/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images)

The destruction also extended to the Holocaust memorial site Babi Yar in Kyiv. 

"This is beyond humanity," Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said Wednesday, according to a translation. "Such missile strike means that, for many Russians, our Kyiv is absolute foreign. They know nothing about our capital, about our history. They have orders to erase our history, our country and all of us."

In these frames from Feb. 24, 2022, videos, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv. (Russian Presidential Press Service and Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP)

In these frames from Feb. 24, 2022, videos, Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, speaks in Moscow and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks in Kyiv. (Russian Presidential Press Service and Ukrainian Presidential Press Office via AP) (AP)

A 40-mile convoy of hundreds of Russian tanks and other vehicles is also continuing to advance slowly on Kyiv. 

In Ukraine’s second-largest city, Kharkiv, at least 21 people were killed and 112 wounded by shelling over the last day, regional governor Oleg Synegubov said. A regional police and intelligence headquarters was also struck, according to the Ukrainian state emergency service.

UKRAINIAN YOUTH GROUPS AND SCHOOLS HOLD PRAYER VIGILS, PEACE RALLIES IN RESPONSE TO WAR

  • Image 1 of 5

    KYIV, UKRAINE - MARCH 01: Emergency crews respond after a missile caused damage near Kyiv's TV Tower in Ukrainian capital, Kyiv on March 01, 2022. (Photo by State Emergency Service of Ukraine / Handout/Anadolu Agency via Getty Images) ( )

  • Russia invades Ukraine
    Image 2 of 5

    A member of the Ukrainian Emergency Service looks at the City Hall building in the central square following shelling in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russian strikes pounded the central square in Ukraine’s second-largest city and other civilian sites Tuesday in what the country’s president condemned as blatant campaign of terror by Moscow. (AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

  • Damage is pictured after shelling by Russian troops of central Kharkiv,
    Image 3 of 5

    Damage is pictured after shelling by Russian troops of central Kharkiv, northeastern Ukraine. (Photo credit should read Vyacheslav Madiyevskyy/ Ukrinform/Future Publishing via Getty Images)

  • An interior view of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling.
    Image 4 of 5

    An interior view of the damaged local city hall of Kharkiv on March 1, 2022, destroyed as a result of Russian troop shelling. (Photo by SERGEY BOBOK/AFP via Getty Images)

  • russia invades ukraine
    Image 5 of 5

    A view of the central square following shelling of the City Hall building in Kharkiv, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 1, 2022. Russia on Tuesday stepped up shelling of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city, pounding civilian targets there. Casualties mounted and reports emerged that more than 70 Ukrainian soldiers were killed after Russian artillery recently hit a military base in Okhtyrka, a city between Kharkiv and Kyiv, the capital. ((AP Photo/Pavel Dorogoy)

The total death toll from the fighting remains unclear. One senior Western intelligence official, however, estimated that more than 5,000 Russian soldiers had been captured or killed. 

The U.N. human rights office said it has recorded 136 civilian deaths. The real toll is believed to be far higher.

The invading forces have also pressed their assault on other towns and cities, including the strategic ports of Odesa and Mariupol in the south.

ZELENSKYY CONDEMNS RUSSIAN MISSILE ATTACK ON HOLOCAUST MEMORIAL: 'BEYOND HUMANITY ... DAMN THEM'

Russian officials said Wednesday they are ready for a second round of talks with Ukraine after holding the first round of negotiations on Monday. 

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that "in the second half of [Wednesday], closer to evening, our delegation will be in place to await Ukrainian negotiators."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The fighting has led to more than 660,000 people fleeing Ukraine to neighboring countries, according to the UN refugee agency.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.