Universities cave to anti-Israel agitators to end encampments as unrest persists
Decisions by administrators to either concede some demands of the protesters or allow their activity to continue stand out amid the chaotic scenes and more than 2,400 arrests on dozens of campuses nationwide since mid-April.
As nationwide anti-Israel demonstrations on college campuses near three weeks of activity, some universities have requested the assistance of police to deal with the problem, while others have caved in and agreed to certain demands by the protesters.
The decisions by administrators to either concede some demands of the protesters or allow their activity to continue, stand out amid the chaotic scenes and more than 2,400 arrests on dozens of campuses nationwide since mid-April. Tent encampments and building takeovers have disrupted classes at some schools, including Columbia, USC and UCLA.
The protesters have mostly demanded that their university cut all ties with Israel, including study abroad programs and links to the Israeli military, now embroiled in the war in Gaza.
Rutgers University, Brown University and Northwestern University are some of the universities that have reached agreements with the protesters.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
A Harvard University student detailed what is happening beyond the locked gates of the school's Yard, arguing that the encampment at the center of campus is a "pro-terrorist hate fest" that needs to be removed.
Alex Bernat, a junior undergraduate student at Harvard University, told Fox News Digital that the encampment at the school popped up over a week ago and has been "extraordinarily disruptive" to daily life.
"They regularly chant for intifada. They use amplified sound in the Yard. It's finals period. People live in the Yard. They want to study. They're disruptive to people studying. They are antisemitic on a visceral level," Bernat said.
"It needs to go. The encampment needs to be disbanded," he added.
Those in the encampment are asking Harvard for disclosure of investments, divestment from Israel, and amnesty for protesters. Bernat said these were "asinine demands," considering Harvard does not divest from any other country and protesters are in violation of time, place and manner restrictions.
USC masters student Sarah Schornstein told 'Fox & Friends First' on Monday that she is “excited for what it to come but it's definitely disappointing for sure and not what I was expecting for the end of my college career” after the university changed its graduation ceremony plans amid anti-Israel protests.
University of Southern California had announced Thursday that it was canceling its main stage commencement ceremony for 2024 graduates as anti-Israel protests had shut down its campus, drawing a backlash.
"With the new safety measures in place this year, the time needed to process the large number of guests coming to campus will increase substantially. As a result, we will not be able to host the main stage ceremony that traditionally brings 65,000 students, families, and friends to our campus all at the same time and during a short window from 8:30 a.m. to 10 a.m.," USC stated on its website.
Instead, the event will be held at a “portion” of the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, according to USC.
“I think the ultimate reason why did they did change it is because these encampments on campus have not only been interrupting finals and interrupting students’ activity on school property, but they have also been vandalizing different parts of campus,” Schornstein said.
Fox News' Joseph A. Wulfsohn contributed to this report.
Hims & Hers founder and CEO Andrew Dudum said Sunday that his previous comments offering support for anti-Israel protesters on college campuses were "misconstrued by some" after the company's stock dipped.
In a thread on X, Dudum said he wished to clarify his earlier comments and said he does not support violence, antisemitism or intimidation.
"The last few days have been a disheartening reflection of just how divisive a time we live in," Dudum began. "I'd like to clarify a few things because my words have been misconstrued by some."
"I, in no way condone nor support acts or threats of violence, antisemitism, or intimidation and there is absolutely no justification for violence on our campuses," he continued. "Every student deserves to feel safe without fear of harm or being targeted for who they are. I am deeply saddened that my support for peaceful protest has been interpreted by some as encouraging violence, intimidation, or bigotry of any kind."
This comes after Dudum, whose company provides telehealth services and prescription medication for issues such as hair loss, erectile dysfunction and skin problems, said Wednesday that demonstrators' future employment is not as important as standing up for the cause they believe in.
"Moral courage > College degree If you're currently protesting against the genocide of the Palestinian people & for your university's divestment from Israel, keep going," Dudum wrote on X. "It's working. There are plenty of companies & CEOs eager to hire you, regardless of university discipline."
