Student demands at University of Chicago encampment include defunding police, reparations, cutting emissions

CHICAGO - The student demands from the University of Chicago's anti-Israel encampment is a giant progressive wishlist that goes well beyond Gaza.

The encampment formed Monday, called "The U Chicago Popular University for Gaza," follows the nationwide trend of anti-Israel revolts at liberal colleges.

During a rally held Tuesday, one of the lead protesters listed their demands, among them defunding the campus police, the UCPD.

"The U Chicago Popular University For Gaza demands that you, Chicago, divest from the Gaza genocide," the protester told the university. "We demand that you, Chicago, divest from weapons manufacturers arming Israel and its partnerships with militarized Israeli universities, and cut ties with the Israel Institute. We also demand that you, Chicago, divest from all interrelated forces of death and violence into which it is currently complicit, especially fossil fuel production, UCPD and construction projects that fuel South Side displacement."

She then led chants of "We won't rest til you divest!"

Continuing the demands, the protester said, "The U Chicago Popular University For Gaza demands that the university disclose university investments. We demand full transparency into U Chicago's budget, investments and holdings, particularly its financial involvement in Israeli apartheid, weapons manufacturing, fossil fuel production, property ownership and investment on the South Side and UCPD. This includes a commitment to regularly disclosing data on funds and holdings in each of these areas. It also includes creating a requiring committee of students, faculty, staff and other community stakeholders to facilitate divestment and ensure that future investment decisions follow established, justice-based guidelines."

That led to the chant "Disclose! Divest! We will not stop! We will not rest!"

"The U Chicago Popular University for Gaza demands repair of the harm caused by the university. We demand that you, Chicago, repair the harm it has caused in Palestine, Chicago and beyond," she continued. "This includes explicitly acknowledging such harm as well as implementing a communally accountable program of reparation. More specifically, it includes 1. recognizing Israel's genocide and scholasticide in Palestine and supporting Birzeit University's initiative to rebuild Gazan higher education. 2. signing the UN Principles for Responsible Investment. 3. disbanding UCPD and redirecting funds to South Side community-based products. 4. allocating funds to annual rental assistance and local schools, expanding employer-assisted housing, funding grants for long-term affordable housing, and halting expansion on the South Side. 5. Decarbonizing the endowment and reducing emissions by 50% by 2030, in line with the university's existing sustainability plan for campus emissions."

The term "scholasticide" is meant to describe the Palestinian scholars and educators who have been killed in Gaza by Israel's military air strikes.

The protester and the crowd chanted together, "What do we want? Justice! When do we want it? Now! And if we don't get it, shut it down!"

"Up up with liberation, down with the occupation!" she then chanted, followed by "Free free Palestine," "From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free" among others.

"We will not leave until our demands are met!" another rally leader shouted.

The rally repeatedly took aim at University of Chicago President Paul Alivisatos, who issued a statement expressing disapproval of the encampment. One speaker accused him of "having the audacity to browbeat us about how we are meant to protest… when he won't meet with us!"

"Paul, Paul you can't hide, you enable apartheid!" the speaker shouted.

Another speaker, reading a joint statement from educators, faculty and grad students, called out the Biden administration for recently signing a foreign aid bill that provides funding for Israel.

Among other chants heard at the rally included, "There is only one solution: Intifada revolution!" "Long live the intifada," "Smash the settler Zionist state," "Palestine is our demand, no peace on stolen land" and "UCPD, KKK, IDF they're all the same!"

The University of Chicago did not immediately respond to Fox News Digital's request for comment.

Fox News' Alba Cuebas-Fantauzzi contributed to this report.