Indiana police officer fatally shoots trespassing suspect inside Burger King

An Indianapolis police officer fatally shot a trespassing suspect who grabbed his gun Thursday evening, authorities said.

The officer and a partner had confronted the suspect inside a Burger King on the city's far east side just before 6 p.m. when a physical altercation ensued and all three fell to the ground, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department said in a statement.

The suspect gained control of one of the officers' guns, told that officer "you’re going to die," and fired the gun, striking the officer, according to the statement. The officer then fired his secondary service weapon, striking the suspect, who died at a hospital.

The officer suffered a gunshot graze wound, IMPD posted earlier on X, formerly Twitter.

IMPD 's Critical Incident Response Team and IMPD Internal Affairs are investigating the shooting, the department said.