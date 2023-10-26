Biden urges ban on assault weapons after ‘senseless’ Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting

President Biden on Thursday called on Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, among other gun control measures, following the "senseless and tragic" mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where authorities say a lone gunman killed at least 18 people at two different locations.

In a written statement released by the White House, Biden urged Republican lawmakers to "fulfill their duty protect the American people" from gun violence.

"Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers," Biden said.

"This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack," the statement continued.

LIVE UPDATES: SEVERAL DEAD IN LEWISTON, MAIN MASS SHOOTING

At least 18 people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just in Time Bowling on Wednesday night, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said at a Thursday morning press conference.

next Image 1 of 5

prev next Image 2 of 5

prev next Image 3 of 5

prev next Image 4 of 5

prev Image 5 of 5

"Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting," Biden said in the statement. "Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief."

WHO IS ROBERT CARD: MAINE AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN DEADLY SHOOTING RAMPAGE

Robert Card, 40, was named as the suspect and is being sought in a massive manhunt across the state. Card is a "trained firearms instructor" and recently reported mental health issues, including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME," according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital.

Card is also a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, having enlisted in December 2002, an Army spokesperson told Fox News, adding that Card has had no combat deployments.

Maine has a longstanding culture of gun ownership tied to its traditions of hunting and sport shooting. The state does not require a permit to carry guns.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some recent attempts by gun control advocates to tighten the state’s gun laws have failed, including a proposal for background checks for gun sales and a ban on bump stocks.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.