Joe Biden

Biden urges ban on assault weapons after ‘senseless’ Lewiston, Maine, mass shooting

At least 18 killed, 13 injured in two shootings; suspect Robert Card on the run

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
Maine law enforcement shares timeline of events of Lewiston mass shooting Video

Maine law enforcement shares timeline of events of Lewiston mass shooting

Maine State Police Col. William Ross provides details on the shootings at two locations that left 18 dead.

President Biden on Thursday called on Congress to ban assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, among other gun control measures, following the "senseless and tragic" mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine, where authorities say a lone gunman killed at least 18 people at two different locations.

In a written statement released by the White House, Biden urged Republican lawmakers to "fulfill their duty protect the American people" from gun violence.

"Work with us to pass a bill banning assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, to enact universal background checks, to require safe storage of guns, and end immunity from liability for gun manufacturers," Biden said.

"This is the very least we owe every American who will now bear the scars — physical and mental — of this latest attack," the statement continued.

LIVE UPDATES: SEVERAL DEAD IN LEWISTON, MAIN MASS SHOOTING

President Biden

Biden said bans on assault weapons and high-capacity magazines, among other measures, are "the very least we owe every American" affected by the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)

At least 18 people were killed, and 13 more were wounded in shootings at Schemengees Bar and Grille and Just in Time Bowling on Wednesday night, Maine Gov. Janet Mills said at a Thursday morning press conference.

  Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Image 1 of 5

    Homeland Security Investigations personnel are seen in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, October 26, 2023. The town was the scene of a mass shooting Wednesday night. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

  Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Image 2 of 5

    A police roadblock is set up on the road leading towards Schemengees Bar and Grille in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, October 26, 2023. The bar was the scene of a mass shooting Wednesday night. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

  Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Image 3 of 5

    Police stand guard outside of Sparetime Recreation in Lewiston, Maine, Thursday, October 26, 2023. The establishment was the scene of a mass shooting Wednesday night. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

  Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Image 4 of 5

    Police stand out outside of Schemengees Bar and Grille, Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday, October 26, 2023. The establishment was the site of a mass shooting Wednesday night. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

  Live photo of police activity in Lewiston Maine following a mass shooting event
    Image 5 of 5

    A security guard escorts people out of Central Maine Medical Center, Lewiston, Maine, on Thursday, October 26, 2023. Many victims of last night's mass shooting were taken to Central Maine Medical Center. (David McGlynn for Fox News Digital)

"Once again, our nation is in mourning after yet another senseless and tragic mass shooting," Biden said in the statement. "Today, Jill and I are praying for the Americans who’ve lost their lives, for those still in critical care, and for the families, survivors, and community members enduring shock and grief."

WHO IS ROBERT CARD: MAINE AUTHORITIES IDENTIFY SUSPECT IN DEADLY SHOOTING RAMPAGE

Robert Card, 40, was named as the suspect and is being sought in a massive manhunt across the state. Card is a "trained firearms instructor" and recently reported mental health issues, including "hearing voices and threats to shoot up the National Guard Base in Saco, ME," according to a Maine law enforcement bulletin shared with Fox News Digital.

Picture of Maine shooting suspect entering building with a gun

Authorities released two photos of the suspect involved in the mass shooting in Lewiston, Maine. A manhunt for Card was ongoing Thursday morning. (Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office)

Card is also a Petroleum Supply Specialist in the Army Reserve, having enlisted in December 2002, an Army spokesperson told Fox News, adding that Card has had no combat deployments.

Robert Card Lewiston Maine Shooting

Lewiston Police have stated that Robert Card is a suspect in a mass shooting on Wednesday night. Card remains on the run. (Lewiston Police Department)

Maine has a longstanding culture of gun ownership tied to its traditions of hunting and sport shooting. The state does not require a permit to carry guns. 

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Some recent attempts by gun control advocates to tighten the state’s gun laws have failed, including a proposal for background checks for gun sales and a ban on bump stocks. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

