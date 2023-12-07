Israel-Hamas war hits 2-month mark with IDF calling Palestinian terrorists the 'enemy of humanity'
The Israel Defense Forces say Hamas has launched 12 rockets toward southern Israel on Wednesday as the conflict in the Middle East has reached the 2-month mark.
The Israel Defense Forces said on X, formerly Twitter, that Hamas launched 12 rockets toward southern Israel on Wednesday.
In the post, the IDF asked the United Nations if it heard a "loud noise" and added a map showing the UN facility not far from the site where the rockets were launched.
"Hamas is the enemy of humanity and makes itself a threat to the entire world," the IDF wrote.
Thursday marks two months of war between Israel and Hamas since the terrorist group conducted its attack on the Jewish State on Oct. 7.
Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant says he believes his country’s war with the Palestinian terrorist group Hamas will last for two more months before it starts conducting “mop up operations” involving the elimination of “pockets of terrorist resistance,” a report says.
Gallant recently made the remarks during an interview in Tel Aviv, according to ABC News.
When speaking about the 137 hostages that Israel says remain in Gaza, Gallant reportedly said "the only way with Hamas is to use force" and then "eventually, they will give you something."
He also told ABC News that Hamas has two options to bring an end to the conflict, either “die in the tunnels or on the surface or surrender with no conditions."
One of the current objectives of the Israeli military is tracking down Yahya Sinwar, Hamas’ leader in Gaza who is believed to have played a key role in executing the Oct. 7 attack in southern Israel that launched the war.
Jewish and Israeli employees of the Chinese-owned social media platform TikTok are beginning to speak out about what they say is an increasingly hostile and insecure work environment, including harassment, personal attacks and even boycotts, since Hamas carried out its massacre in Israel Oct. 7 and Israel’s subsequent war in Gaza.
In interviews with Fox Business, Jewish employees said they have received little support from senior management since Hamas attacked Israel and believe the company has lost control over the app’s 40,000 moderators, who, they maintain, allow claims proven to be false and antisemitic and anti-Israel content to remain on the site based on their personal views with little fact-checking.
Jewish employees told Fox Business antisemitic and anti-Israel sentiments are expressed freely by other employees on the company’s internal chat system, Lark, which includes a recently created support group dedicated to the Palestinians but no such option for Israelis because the company considered it too political.
The company told employees to utilize an existing Jewish support group, even though not all Israelis are Jews and Hamas targeted both Jews and non-Jews. A spokesperson for TikTok said the company disputed these claims and said they "do not reflect the experience of the majority of our employees."
"TikTok has strong policies against discrimination and harassment in the workplace, and employees are encouraged to report their concerns – anonymously if they so choose," the spokesperson said. "Every incident is investigated by the appropriate internal team."
"Our CEO sent a message to all employees denouncing the attacks of Oct. 7, and the company published a statement on our website as well," the spokesperson added. "TikTok has had an internal group called MazalTok, to provide resources and a community for our Jewish and Israeli employees that has doubled in size since the start of the war.".
