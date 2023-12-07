Israel-Hamas war hits 2-month mark with IDF calling Palestinian terrorists the 'enemy of humanity'

The Israel Defense Forces said on X, formerly Twitter, that Hamas launched 12 rockets toward southern Israel on Wednesday.

In the post, the IDF asked the United Nations if it heard a "loud noise" and added a map showing the UN facility not far from the site where the rockets were launched.

"Hamas is the enemy of humanity and makes itself a threat to the entire world," the IDF wrote.

Thursday marks two months of war between Israel and Hamas since the terrorist group conducted its attack on the Jewish State on Oct. 7.