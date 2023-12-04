Gal Gadot blasts silence on Hamas' sexual atrocities: 'The world has failed the women of October 7th'

Actress Gal Gadot called out the silence on Hamas' use of sexual violence on Sunday in a post on social media, arguing that "the world has failed the women of October 7th."

"We claim we stand against rape, violence against women. We will not let women be victimized and then silenced. We say we believe women, stand with women, speak out for women."

She said the world has failed to call the situation what it is, "an urgent emergency that demands a decisive response."

Gadot called on women and allies of women to speak up as Hamas still has women held hostage.

"This is our moment as women and allies of women to act. I am beseeching all those who have done so much for women’s rights globally – from the UN, to the human rights community, to please join in the demand that Hamas release every single woman hostage immediately – not after the next round of international mediation, not after another day. These women cannot survive another moment of this horror," Gadot wrote.

She referenced Hamas' treatment of Shani Louk, who was paraded around naked by Hamas terrorists after their brutal attack on attendees at a music festival.

Progressive caucus chair Rep. Pramila Jayapal, D-Wash., was pressed on the lack of response from progressive Democrats, who are usually "quick to defend women’s rights and to speak out against using rape as a weapon of war."

Jayapal claimed she has spoken out against Hamas' atrocities, specifically against women, and quickly turned the conversation back to Israel.

"With respect, I was just asking about the women, and you turned it back to Israel. I’m asking you about Hamas," CNN's Dana Bash responded.

Jayapal claimed that she had answered Bash's question and said, "we have to be balanced about bringing in the outrages against Palestinians. Fifteen thousand Palestinians have been killed in Israeli air strikes, three-quarters of whom are women and children."

"And it’s horrible," Bash added. "But you don’t see Israeli soldiers raping Palestinian women."

"I don’t want this to be the hierarchies of oppressions," Jayapal said.

