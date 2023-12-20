Fetterman argues TikTok is warping young people's views on Israel: 'Hamas started this'

Sen. John Fetterman, D-Pa., said that young progressive voters — who overwhelmingly disapprove of President Biden's leadership on Israel-Hamas war — were being influenced by TikTok during an interview on CNN.

"I do know that a lot of people are getting their perspective from TikTok," Fetterman told CNN anchor Jake Tapper on Tuesday when asked about Biden's low approval rating among young voters following Hamas's terrorist attacks on Israel.

A recent New York Times/Siena poll found that among voters under 30, Biden's approval rating is a dismal 20% on the war.

FETTERMAN CUTS DOWN ACCUSATION ISRAEL HAS COMMITTED WAR CRIMES: 'OF COURSE NOT...ISRAEL MUST DESTROY HAMAS'

"I think if you’re getting your perspective on the world on TikTok, it’s going to tend to be kind of warped or not reflective of the history and actually the way things absolutely are," Fetterman said.

Fetterman referenced the choice of Hamas to break the cease-fire and attack Israel.

"What is very clear is that Hamas started this and they actually broke the cease-fire and they attacked and murdered babies, children, women — attacked a music concert and everything. It’s outrageous," he said.

On Tuesday, Israeli President Isaac Herzog signaled that the Jewish state is ready to work out another foreign-mediated temporary cease-fire in Gaza.

FETTERMAN LEAVES FAR-LEFT ACTIVISTS FUMING OVER HIS PRO-ISRAEL STANCE: 'SHOCKED BY THE LEVEL OF DISDAIN'

"Israel is ready for another humanitarian pause and additional humanitarian aid in order to enable the release of hostages," Herzog told a gathering of ambassadors, according to his office.

Fetterman continued to defend Israel in his appearance on CNN.

"From now on, it’s been very clear that Israel would very much want there to be peace," the senator said. "But they’ve made it very clear that after October 7th, that’s just not possible so long as Hamas is allowed to exist."

Fetterman's position on Hamas has remained consistent following the Oct. 7 terrorist attacks that resulted in the murder and kidnapping of Israeli, American and other citizens on the Gaza border.

Fetterman also told CNN anchor Abby Phillip early in December that Hamas must be destroyed in order for Israelis to exist peacefully and said he values the lives of innocent Palestinian children as much as he does innocent Israeli children. The Democrat has taken heat from the party's left flank for his staunch support of Israel in media and public appearances.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

TikTok didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Fox News' Gabriel Hays and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report.