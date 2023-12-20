Debra Messing visits IDF soldiers on front lines of Israel-Hamas war: ‘You are heroes’

Pro-Israel actress Debra Messing made waves on social media this week after posing for several photos while visiting IDF soldiers in Gaza along with journalists and a Hollywood screenwriter.

In photos published to X and Instagram, Messing could be seen alongside New York Post columnist Douglas Murray and "Borat 2" screenwriter Lee Kern while visiting the war zone in the months after Hamas’ Oct. 7 massacre in Israel.

Kern shared an image of Messing and him to Instagram on Tuesday, showing them both wearing military helmets and vests while visiting the front lines of the war. On her vest, Messing had a large patch that read, "Ministry of Foreign Affairs Israel."

In the caption for his post, Kern gushed about the actress joining him on the trip, noting her bravery and support for the Jewish people in Israel against the terror group. He wrote, "@therealdebramessing is a badass. Not only has she been speaking out when others have been silent, she came into a war zone today to see one of the terror tunnels built by Hamas."

Kern added, "She is a Queen of our people and she deserves all the love."

In a video Kern shared to the platform, Messing was filmed bonding with IDF soldiers. She greeted one tank operator and gave him a flower, telling him, "Thank you for everything, for what you’re doing. You are heroes. I want you to know that everyone in the United States is – they’re thinking of you, and thanking you and standing by you, and praying for you. Stay safe."

Kern captioned the video, stating, "Giving love to Israeli soldiers with Debra Messing."

Murray shared an image of him next to Messing in Gaza that same day, with the caption, "On a trip to Gaza with the amazing Debra Messing."

Israeli journalist Libby Along shared a picture of Murray visiting with Messing, writing, "Debra Messing, on her first visit to Israel, entered the Hamas tunnels in Gaza today together with the legendary journalist Douglas Murray."

Messing has been outspoken in her support for Israel throughout its war with Hamas. The "Will & Grace" star gave a speech at the "March for Israel" in Washington, D.C., in November, stating, "We will remember and work for the release of the 240 hostages, as well as for the safety of the 2.2 million Gazans also held hostage by Hamas. We will pray for the success of the IDF for a war Israel did not start, did not want, but a war Israel will win. Because we must."