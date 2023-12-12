IDF soldier describes being shot by Hamas 12 times, pretending to be dead

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) First Lt. Eden Ram wrote about her experience with Hamas terrorists on October7.org, describing the horrors she witnessed when the Israel-Hamas war began.

"They blew up the last door, came into the room, and shot a volley of bullets at us without pause, screaming," Ram wrote. "When they were done, they waited a little, spoke in Arabic, searched for documents, checked that we were dead and then left."

"Throughout this I was not sure if I was dead or alive, I felt dead, but I could still see and hear and feel," she continued. "I waited for the final bullet that would hit me and kill me, but it never came."

Ram reported that she was shot 12 times by Hamas terrorists.

"I had been shot 12 times - bullets in my legs, my left hand and my shoulder," the soldier wrote. "I thank God who watched over me and was with me in that room."

"I still can’t believe that I am here, that I am alive and that with the help of God I should get back to regain full function. It is simply a miracle," she concluded.