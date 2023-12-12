IDF soldier describes being shot by Hamas 12 times, pretending to be dead
An Israel Defense Forces soldier says she was shot by Hamas a dozen times on Oct.7, describing the horrors she witnessed when the Israel-Hamas war began.
Israel Defense Forces (IDF) First Lt. Eden Ram wrote about her experience with Hamas terrorists on October7.org, describing the horrors she witnessed when the Israel-Hamas war began.
"They blew up the last door, came into the room, and shot a volley of bullets at us without pause, screaming," Ram wrote. "When they were done, they waited a little, spoke in Arabic, searched for documents, checked that we were dead and then left."
"Throughout this I was not sure if I was dead or alive, I felt dead, but I could still see and hear and feel," she continued. "I waited for the final bullet that would hit me and kill me, but it never came."
Ram reported that she was shot 12 times by Hamas terrorists.
"I had been shot 12 times - bullets in my legs, my left hand and my shoulder," the soldier wrote. "I thank God who watched over me and was with me in that room."
"I still can’t believe that I am here, that I am alive and that with the help of God I should get back to regain full function. It is simply a miracle," she concluded.
Mufid Fawaz Alkhader, the 28-year-old Iraqi-born U.S. citizen who officials accuse of saying "Free Palestine" after firing a shotgun into the air outside the Temple Israel synagogue in Albany, New York, last Thursday, now faces another federal charge.
Federal prosecutors initially charged him with possession of a firearm by a prohibited person, which authorities said was related to his admitted use of marijuana.
He then was charged Monday with conspiracy to make a false statement during the purchase of a firearm. The new charge stems from the recent purchase of the shotgun authorities said he used in the shooting.
Alkhader did not think he was eligible to buy a firearm because of a previous protective order, so he gave a friend money to buy the shotgun for him, according to the Associated Press. The unidentified friend falsely indicated on a federal form that he was buying the firearm for himself, federal prosecutors said.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Billionaire hedge fund manager Bill Ackman said Monday night that Harvard's governing board was reluctant to fire University President Claudine Gay following her controversial comments before Congress about the rise in antisemitism on campus over concerns it would appear they were conceding to him.
Ackman, a Harvard alumnus who has been critical of the university's response to antisemitic behavior on campus, said reporters informed him that one of the board's reasons for not firing Gay was that they did not want the public to suspect they were "kowtowing" to him.
"I have been told now by two reporters that one of the factors that made it challenging for the @Harvard board to fire Gay was that they were concerned it would look like they were kowtowing to me," Ackman wrote on X, formerly Twitter.
"In other words, the reporters explained, quoting the trustees: 'Had Bill just stopped tweeting, we would have come to the right answer.' So much for Veritas," he continued.
During last week's hearing before the House Education and the Workforce Committee, House GOP Chair Rep. Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., demanded Gay, University of Pennsylvania President Liz Magill and MIT President Sally Kornbluth answer whether calls on campus for intifada, or the genocide of Jews, violated their respective universities' codes of conduct or rules against bullying and harassment.
"It can be, depending on the context," Gay responded, prompting Stefanik to press her for a yes or no answer.
"Antisemitic speech when it crosses into conduct that amounts to bullying, harassment, intimidation — that is actionable conduct, and we do take action," Gay said.
The Ohio-based Oberlin College removed a former Iran regime official and religion professor, Mohammad Jafar Mahallati, from his teaching post after a three-year pressure campaign from Iranian Americans who were outraged over his role in covering up the mass murder of at least 5,000 Iranian political prisoners in 1988.
Andrea Simakis, a spokeswoman for the controversial college administration, told Fox News Digital that "Professor Mahallati was placed on indefinite administrative leave on November 28."
Fox News Digital reported last month that Iran’s former U.N. ambassador, Mahallati, was being investigated by the U.S. Department of Education Office of Civil Rights for subjecting Jewish students to harassment, including defending the U.S. and EU-designated terrorist organization Hamas.
Less than a month later, the college scrubbed its website of Mahallati’s profile and deleted a fact sheet, in which the college allegedly whitewashed Mahallati’s reported crimes against humanity, antisemitism and genocidal rhetoric targeting the Baha’i community in Iran.
Mahallati has reveled in his title as the "Professor of Peace" on the Oberlin campus because of his teachings on peace and friendship.
Photographs viewed by Fox News Digital show the college removed his nameplate from his office. The ostensible ouster of Mahallati marks a stunning admission by Oberlin College President Carmen Twillie Ambar that her three-year defense of Mahallati was no longer tenable. Ambar and her administration have been reeling from a series of Mahallati scandals since 2020, including his alleged endorsement of a fatwa to murder the American-British author Salman Rushdie.
The California-based Alliance Against Islamic Regime of Iran Apologists (AAIRIA) spearheaded the high-intensity campaign to fire Mahallati. Lawdan Bazargan, the lead organizer on the campaign, has crisscrossed the United States and some European countries to draw attention to Mahallati’s reported crimes against humanity.
Fox News' Benjamin Weinthal contributed to this report.
