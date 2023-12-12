Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

College

Police arrest 41 students at Brown University following a sit-in protest, the 2nd in over a month

41 Brown University students were arrested on Monday after a pro-Palestine walkout, according to the Brown Daily Herald.

Stepheny Price By Stepheny Price Fox News
Published
close
‘Complete moral rot’ in US universities: Brown University student Video

‘Complete moral rot’ in US universities: Brown University student

Brown Students for Israel President Jillian Lederman speaks out against antisemitism on campus on ‘FOX News Live.’

Officers arrested 41 students on Monday following a demonstration at Brown University as students staged a sit-in and called for a cease-fire in Gaza, according to the Brown Daily Herald. 

Providence Police Department and Brown Department of Public Safety officers arrested and booked all 41 students from Brown Divest Coalition who occupied University Hall on Tuesday afternoon and demanded the school divest from weapons manufacturers amid the Israel-Hamas war, according to the Herald. 

"The disruption to secure buildings is not acceptable, and the University is prepared to escalate the level of criminal charges for future incidents of students occupying secure buildings," University Spokesperson Brian Clark wrote in a statement to The Herald.

The arrests come just one month after twenty members of Jews for Ceasefire Now were charged with trespassing after staging a sit-in at University Hall, calling for divestment and a ceasefire, according to the Herald.

BROWN UNIVERSITY PREZ OMITS REFERENCES TO JEWISH STUDENTS IN SPEECH AFTER PRO-PALESTINIAN ACTIVISTS HECKLE HER

Sayles Hall on the campus of Brown University

Sayles Hall and Campus, Brown University, Providence, Rhode Island, USA.  (Universal Images Group via Getty Images)

"Given that this is the second prominent incident in recent weeks of students trespassing in a secure, non-residential building after operating hours, the University fully expects to recommend more significant criminal misdemeanor charges for any future incidents after the Dec. 11 sit-in," Clark said.

RUTGERS UNIVERSITY SUSPENDS STUDENTS FOR JUSTICE IN PALESTINE CHAPTER

Brown University Protests

People hold up signs and protest following a vigil held on the grounds of Brown University, after three students of Palestinian descent were shot and wounded in Vermont, at the school's main green in Providence, Rhode Island, U.S. November 27, 2023. (REUTERS/Nicholas Pfosi)

Clark added that arresting students is not an action that the school takes lightly.

"It’s essential to highlight that arresting students is not an action that Brown takes lightly, and it’s not something the University ever wants to do," Clark wrote, adding that the University issued repeated warnings to ensure "that the students fully understood that they would not be allowed to remain in the building after normal operating hours for security reasons, and that they could face disciplinary action for violating policies, as well as arrest."

WOKE COLLEGE’S ‘PROFESSOR OF PEACE’ OUSTED OVER ALLEGED WAR CRIMES, ANTISEMITISM AND SEXUAL MISCONDUCT

Christina Paxson

Brown University President Christina Paxson was caught omitting references to Jewish students from her speech after being heckled by pro-Palestinian activists. (Screenshot/WPRI)

A Brown University spokesperson was not immediately available for comment to Fox News Digital. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP