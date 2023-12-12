Dem lawmaker screams over Kamala Harris' holiday party speech, igniting response: 'Right now, I am speaking'

Vice President Kamala Harris' holiday party speech was interrupted by a Democrat state representative calling for a cease-fire in the Middle East.

Harris was in the middle of speaking at a Christmas party on Monday night when Delaware state Rep. Madinah Wilson-Anton held up a sign that read "cease-fire" and began yelling at the vice president.

"Madam Vice President, I am a rep from Delaware. Did you know in Bethlehem they are not celebrating Christmas? Did you know in Bethlehem, baby Jesus is under rubble? Why won't you call for a cease-fire," Wilson-Anton shouted.

The vice president cut off the interrupter, saying, "I appreciate you wanting to be heard, but right now I'm speaking."

"Call for a cease-fire now," Wilson-Anton shouted as she was seen on a video being escorted out of the event.

Most lawmakers oppose a call for a cease-fire between Israel and Hamas, with President Biden writing in a November Washington Post op-ed that "a cease-fire is not peace."

"As long as Hamas clings to its ideology of destruction, a cease-fire is not peace. To Hamas’ members, every cease-fire is time they exploit to rebuild their stockpile of rockets, reposition fighters and restart the killing by attacking innocents again," Biden said.

Many members of the Democrat Party and Biden's own administration have expressed disagreement with the president amid reports of White House interns sending a letter to him urging a cease-fire in the Israel-Hamas war.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., also broke with members of her party in calling the Biden administration's veto of a United Nations resolution that called for a cease-fire in Gaza "shameful."

"The Biden [administration] can no longer reconcile their professed concern for Palestinians and human rights while also single-handedly vetoing the UN’s call for ceasefire and sidestepping the entire US Congress to unconditionally back the indiscriminate bombing of Gaza," the Democrat wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter.

House progressive Reps. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn., Ayanna Pressley, D-Mass., and Rashida Tlaib, D-Mich. – who was censured for chanting "from the river to the sea" – also voiced similar calls for a cease-fire.