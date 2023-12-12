UPenn names interim president following Liz Magill's resignation

The University of Pennsylvania has announced a new interim president on Tuesday, after Liz Magill resigned on Saturday.

Dr. J. Larry Jameson will serve as the interim president of the university, UPenn announced Tuesday. Previously, Jameson was dean of the university's medical school.

Magill resigned following criticism stemming from her appearance at a congressional hearing, where she failed to say if calls for the genocide of Jews would violate university policy.

"I write to share that J. Larry Jameson, MD, Ph.D., has graciously agreed to serve as Interim President of the University of Pennsylvania, effective immediately. Dr. Jameson has served as Executive Vice President of the University of Pennsylvania for the Health System and dean of the Raymond and Ruth Perelman School of Medicine, which together comprise Penn Medicine, since 2011," Interim Board of Trustees Chair Julie Beren Platt wrote in a statement Tuesday. "Jonathan A. Epstein, MD, executive vice dean and chief scientific officer of the Perelman School of Medicine and senior vice president and chief scientific officer of the University of Pennsylvania Health System, will step in as Interim Executive Vice President for the Health System and dean of the Perelman School of Medicine."