Biden's Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies for third day: LIVE UPDATES

'I'm not a biologist': Jackson claims to be unable to define what a woman is

Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said that she is unable to define what a woman is.

During the waning hours of her confirmation hearing Tuesday, Jackson was asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to provide a definition for the word "woman."

"Can I provide a definition?" Jackson said. "No. I can't."

"You can't?" Blackburn asked, to which Jackson replied, "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist.

"During previous questioning from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Jackson also claimed she doesn't know when life begins or when the rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution become applicable to a person.

Click here to read more on Fox News.