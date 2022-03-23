Biden's Supreme Court pick Ketanji Brown Jackson testifies for third day: LIVE UPDATES
Ketanji Brown Jackson is expected to face a third day of scrutiny in front of the Senate Wednesday after a hearing that lasted for more than 12 hours on Tuesday.
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said that she is unable to define what a woman is.
During the waning hours of her confirmation hearing Tuesday, Jackson was asked by Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., to provide a definition for the word "woman."
"Can I provide a definition?" Jackson said. "No. I can't."
"You can't?" Blackburn asked, to which Jackson replied, "Not in this context, I'm not a biologist.
"During previous questioning from Sen. John Kennedy, R-La., Jackson also claimed she doesn't know when life begins or when the rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution become applicable to a person.
Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration with Senate Democrats and alleging that key documents related to the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have not been shared with them.
Fox News anchor Shannon Bream reported Tuesday that Republicans are expressing "outrage" over how long Democrats have been in possession of "sealed documents" related to Jackson’s record and have alleged that key documents have not been shared with them in a timely manner.
Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., questioned President Biden's Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson on Tuesday over her sentencings for child pornography offenders that some have argued were too lenient.
Referencing a case in which she sentenced an 18-year-old to only three months in federal prison on prepubescent child pornography charges that Jackson conceded were "heinous" and "egregious," Hawley pinpointed elements of her ruling that made him question who she thought the victim in the case was.
"You also said to this individual, who is an adult—tried as an adult, 18 years old—you also said to him, besides saying that you thought his victims were his peers, you also said, 'There's no reason to think that you are a pedophile,'" Hawley asked.
Hawley further said he needed help understanding Jackson's point of view when she wrote, "This is a truly difficult situation. I appreciate that your family's in the audience. I feel so sorry for them, and for you and for the anguish this has caused all of you. I feel terrible about the collateral consequences of this conviction."
"And then you go on to say sex offenders are truly shunned in our society," Hawley went on, adding, "I'm just trying to figure out, judge, is he the victim here or the victims the victims?"
Supreme Court nominee Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson said Tuesday she doesn't know when life begins or when the rights guaranteed by the U.S. Constitution become applicable to a person.
"When does life begin, in your opinion?" asked Sen. John Kennedy, R-La."Senator, I don't know," Jackson replied, adding, "I have personal religious and otherwise beliefs that have nothing to do with the law, in terms of when life begins."
She went on to say that she sets aside her personal views on the issue when she is ruling on cases.
Kennedy further pressed Jackson to explain when she believes equal protection of the law attaches to a human being, to which she responded, "I actually don't know the answer to that question, I'm sorry."
Live Coverage begins here