Outraged Republicans allege Democrats withheld Supreme Court nominee documents

Republicans on Capitol Hill are expressing frustration with Senate Democrats and alleging that key documents related to the confirmation process of Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson have not been shared with them.

Fox News anchor Shannon Bream reported Tuesday that Republicans are expressing "outrage" over how long Democrats have been in possession of "sealed documents" related to Jackson’s record and have alleged that key documents have not been shared with them in a timely manner.

Republican Sen. Ted Cruz publicly expressed his frustration directly to Senate Judiciary Chairman Dick Durbin on Tuesday and explained that Democrat Sen. Mazie Hirono referenced five probation reports that had not been added to the record.

"I asked the chairman about Senator Hirono had referenced five probation reports that were not in the record," Cruz told Durbin. "I asked the chairman whether the Democrats had access to information about Judge Jackson's judicial record that Republicans did not. You did not answer me at the time."

"I can give you an answer," Durbin responded, prompting Cruz to ask to continue his question.

"When we returned and when we walked in, each of the Republicans was handed this piece of paper, which is the first time any of us have ever seen, which is a chart of probation recommendations," Cruz continued. "We were just told that the White House gave it to Democrats earlier today. I don't know if that's true or not. And what I would ask you is, is there anything else that Democrats have access to in this case that they're not sharing with Republicans?"

Durbin responded by saying that he was told that the new information provided by the White House today was information "everyone had access to if they wanted."

"This is not confidential information. When the whole attack on the judge started, we requested more information," Durbin said, referring to exchanges between Jackson and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley. "The White House did and then shared it with us, with them the day. And you now have the same copy that we have in the story."

Several other senators, including Republicans Mike Lee and John Kennedy along with Democrat Cory Booker, also expressed frustration with the time frame in which documents were made available to them.

The White House did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News.