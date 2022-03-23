Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Supreme Court
Published

Mike Lee on Judge Jackson dodging questions on court-packing: 'It leaves a mark'

Judge Jackson began day 3 of questioning on Capitol Hill Wednesday

Fox News Staff
By Fox News Staff | Fox News
close
Sen. Mike Lee warns against court-packing as Judge Jackson dodges question: 'It leaves a mark' Video

Sen. Mike Lee warns against court-packing as Judge Jackson dodges question: 'It leaves a mark'

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, joined 'Fox & Friends' to warn against court-packing as Judge Jackson undergoes questioning on Capitol Hill to become an associate justice of the Supreme Court.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Sen. Mike Lee, R-Utah, warned against court-packing during "Fox & Friends" on Wednesday, as Judge Jackson dodges questions on the issue during her testimony on Capitol Hill. Sen. Lee called the move "destructive to the very constitutional fabric of our country" as it remains unclear where Judge Jackson stands should she become the next associate justice of the Supreme Court. 

LINDSEY GRAHAM: KETANJI BROWN JACKSON WAS TOP CHOICE OF ‘EVERY NUTJOB LIBERAL GROUP’

MIKE LEE: I think it's very, very important for the American people to understand that when somebody attempts to pack the court, whether it succeeds legislatively or not, it leaves a mark. And because it leaves a mark, you got to be very, very careful with it. Some of the groups that have supported Judge Jackson and some people with whom she has aligned in one way or another have been outspoken advocates in favor of it. And yet it's destructive to the very constitutional fabric of our country.

WATCH THE ENTIRE INTERVIEW FROM "FOX & FRIENDS" BELOW:

Sen. Mike Lee on Judge Jackson dodging question on court-packing: 'It concerns me' Video
This article was written by Fox News staff.