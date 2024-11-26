10 whimsical winter reads to get you in the holiday spirit

Store shelves are full of engaging stories with festive themes — making them ideal reads ahead of the holidays.

Classics like "A Christmas Carol," books abundant in stunning artwork, such as "Christmas in Hogwarts," and romantic tales with a holiday backdrop, like "Window Shopping," are all among those included in this roundup.

If you want a book that will get you into the holiday spirit, consider one of these titles.

"The Holiday Honeymoon Switch" is a brand-new read by Julia McKay.

The book was just released in October, and the plot feels a bit like a comforting Hallmark movie.

The book focuses on the swapping of lives between two best friends named Holly and Ivy.

After Holly and her fiancé split, she heads to Ivy's cozy rented cabin for the holidays, while Ivy heads to Hawaii on what would have been her best friend's honeymoon.

"Against all odds, this Christmas might prove the most magical yet."

"Holly’s wallowing is interrupted when her rugged Airbnb host turns out to be her high school academic rival who’s had a major glow-up," the book's description reads.

"Meanwhile, Ivy’s (now Hawaiian) annual solo art retreat is upended when Holly’s ex-fiancé checks into the honeymoon suite – with a new woman. Raging and bed-less, the last thing Ivy expects is for the hot hotel bartender to come to her rescue. Against all odds, this Christmas might prove the most magical yet."

"Window Shopping" is a holiday romance read by Tessa Bailey.

The book came out in Oct. 2021, and tells the story of an unlikely pair finding their way to each other.

If you like "Window Shopping," you can also pick up Bailey's newer romance holiday read, "Wreck the Halls," which was published in Oct. 2023.

This festive read is the first book of four in the "Lovelight" book series.

The modern romantic comedy was published in Nov. 2021, and is set on a Christmas tree farm.

"In an effort to save the Christmas tree farm she’s loved since she was a kid, Stella enters a contest with Instagram-famous influencer Evelyn St. James," says the book's description.

"With the added publicity and the $100,000 cash prize, Stella might just be able to save the farm from its financial woes. There’s just one problem. To make the farm seem like a romantic destination for the holidays, she lied on her application and said she owns Lovelight Farms with her boyfriend. Only … there is no boyfriend."

"Enter best friend Luka Peters. He just stopped by for some hot chocolate and somehow got a farm and a serious girlfriend in the process. But fake dating his best friend might be the best Christmas present he’s ever received," the description concludes.

You can keep reading the "Lovelight" series with the second and third books, "In the Weeds" and "Mixed Signals," which were both published in 2022, and the newest title in the series, "Business Casual," which hit shelves in the summer of 2024.

Elin Hilderbrand is known for her popular books set on Nantucket.

Hilderbrand has a strong connection to the location in her real life, having moved there after graduating from Johns Hopkins University and living in New York City, according to her website.

The first published work of Hilderbrand's was a short story called "Misdirection," which was published in Seventeen magazine, according to her website.

Her first published novel came in the summer of 2000 with her book "The Beach Club."

Her winter series begins with "Winter Street," about a family gathering for the holidays on Nantucket.

This story is followed by the books "Winter Stroll," "Winter Storms" and "Winter Solstice."

"The Christmas Fix" is a classic tale of Christmas in need of saving.

This book is the second of Lucy Score's "Fixer" series, following "Mr. Fixer Upper."

Even though "The Christmas Fix" is the second book in the series, it can be read on its own.

"Christmas at Hogwarts" is a book that can be enjoyed by those young and old.

The new release came out in Oct. 2024.

It features text written by J.K. Rowling from "Harry Potter and the Sorcerer's Stone," with illustrations by artist Ziyi Gao.

The book tells the story of Harry's very first Christmas surrounded by his friends at Hogwarts.

This is a perfect book to flip through with kids as you all gather by the fireplace on a cozy winter night.

The holiday set romance "In A Holidaze" tells the story of a main character who is stuck in a time loop and relives the same day over and over again.

There are two co-authors who write under the pen name Christina Lauren – Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings.

"The Unhoneymooners" and "The Paradise Problem" are also popular titles by Lauren.

Christmas classics are always a good way to go to get yourself in the holiday spirit.

One of these, of course, is Charles Dickens' "A Christmas Carol."

The book was originally published in 1843 and has been a holiday staple since.

After you read, you can then watch one of the many movies based off the beloved story.

"Bright Lights, Big Christmas" is a book by New York Times bestselling author Mary Kay Andrews.

The romance novel was published in Sept. 2023.

Andrews was no stranger to writing festive tales when she wrote "Bright Lights, Big Christmas."

In 2021, she released her holiday book titled "The Santa Suit."

"A Winter Wish" is a new book by author Emily Stone.

The book was published in October, and tells the story of a main character who is given possession of half her father's holiday travel company following his death, while the other half is given to a young executive named Theo.

"The will stipulates that the two of them must find a way to run the company together for a year before they decide its fate," the book description leads.

Find out what happens to the business and the relationship between the unlikely duo brought together in this holiday romance.