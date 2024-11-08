Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Lifestyle Books

Save money by borrowing books from the library versus buying in-store

Borrowing books from the library allows readers to pick up new titles and keep money in their pockets

By Ashlyn Messier Fox News
Published
close
To be healthier, eat like your great-grandparents, doctor suggests Video

To be healthier, eat like your great-grandparents, doctor suggests

Dr. Robert Lufkin, a California physician, believes that adopting the dietary habits from 150 years ago could help reduce chronic diseases — here's why

Do you have a library card? 

If you are an avid reader, or even just an occasional one, a library card can be a huge money saver. 

The price of a single book can range widely, but many fall somewhere between $10 and $20.

KEVIN HART, REESE WITHERSPOON AND OTHER CELEBRITIES WHO HAVE AUTHORED POPULAR CHILDREN'S BOOKS

If you are a frequent reader and buy every book you read, the cost will quickly rise.

Plus, you then have the problem of storage space for all the titles once you've finished reading. 

A person reading a book next to an image of a stack of library books

New books and classic reads can be found at the library and checked out at no cost. (iStock)

Signing up for a library card allows readers to borrow titles, keep them for a set period of time and return them at no cost. Typically, the only costs that could be accrued from the library are potential overdue fees and a likely bill if you lose or damage the book.

Signing up for a library card is a simple process. Depending on the library, you may even be able to submit your information online. 

You can also go to the front desk of your local library to sign up for a library card and get any questions answered that you may have. 

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Once you have your library card, you can start checking out books right away. 

If you don't have a title in mind, take a stroll through the library until you find something that piques your interest. 

A person on her laptop while sitting on a couch

To ensure the book you are looking for is ready for you when you arrive at the library, place a hold for the title online first and wait to be notified that it's ready to be picked up. (iStock)

Many libraries also allow you to order books online, and pick them up at the library. This avoids the trouble of scouring the shelves for a particular book. 

Keep in mind that if you are looking for a very popular title, you'll likely have to place a hold on the book and patiently wait for it to become available. 

This could take a couple of days, or even a couple of months, depending on how many people are in line for a copy. 

Keep in mind that if you're seeking a popular title, you may also have to wait for the e-book. 

If you prefer reading on a device such as a Kindle, a library card may still be of interest to you. 

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

Many libraries offer e-books to cardholders. If your local library offers this service, you'll be able to get e-books delivered straight to your Kindle at no cost. 

Keep in mind again that if you are seeking a popular title, you may also have to wait for the e-book, just like you'd wait for a hard copy to become available. 

A person reading on a Kindle

If you prefer reading on a device such as a Kindle, many libraries offer e-books for cardholders. (iStock)

With a library card, you can save tons of money while doing lots of reading. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

Instead of having an overflow of unwanted books, consider only buying those titles you borrow for free and turn out to really love. 

Then, you can buy your own copy for your bookshelf if you so choose. That way, your bookshelf will be full of favorites.  

Ashlyn Messier is a writer for Fox News Digital. 

Deals