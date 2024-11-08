Save money by borrowing books from the library versus buying in-store

Do you have a library card?

If you are an avid reader, or even just an occasional one, a library card can be a huge money saver.

The price of a single book can range widely, but many fall somewhere between $10 and $20.

If you are a frequent reader and buy every book you read, the cost will quickly rise.

Plus, you then have the problem of storage space for all the titles once you've finished reading.

Signing up for a library card allows readers to borrow titles, keep them for a set period of time and return them at no cost. Typically, the only costs that could be accrued from the library are potential overdue fees and a likely bill if you lose or damage the book.

Signing up for a library card is a simple process. Depending on the library, you may even be able to submit your information online.

You can also go to the front desk of your local library to sign up for a library card and get any questions answered that you may have.

Once you have your library card, you can start checking out books right away.

If you don't have a title in mind, take a stroll through the library until you find something that piques your interest.

Many libraries also allow you to order books online, and pick them up at the library. This avoids the trouble of scouring the shelves for a particular book.

Keep in mind that if you are looking for a very popular title, you'll likely have to place a hold on the book and patiently wait for it to become available.

This could take a couple of days, or even a couple of months, depending on how many people are in line for a copy.

If you prefer reading on a device such as a Kindle, a library card may still be of interest to you.

Many libraries offer e-books to cardholders. If your local library offers this service, you'll be able to get e-books delivered straight to your Kindle at no cost.

Keep in mind again that if you are seeking a popular title, you may also have to wait for the e-book, just like you'd wait for a hard copy to become available.

With a library card, you can save tons of money while doing lots of reading.

Instead of having an overflow of unwanted books, consider only buying those titles you borrow for free and turn out to really love.

Then, you can buy your own copy for your bookshelf if you so choose. That way, your bookshelf will be full of favorites.