Popular authors of 2024 to watch out for in 2025

With 2025 right around the corner, you may be trying to come up with your New Year's resolutions.

If you have any reading goals for 2025, starting with some renowned bestselling authors who have written page-turning stories is a good place to begin.

Throughout 2024, many authors have grown greatly in popularity with new releases and older fan favorites bringing in new readers.

Many of the fiction authors on this list have been a talking point in BookTok, a community on TikTok dedicated to all things books, which has contributed to their overall popularity.

Below are some popular authors of 2024 to look out for in the coming year.

Emily Henry has penned many popular romance books that are easy, enjoyable reads.

Though she published several books prior to 2020, much of her success came from the romance novel "Beach Read," which was released that year.

Henry has steadily been releasing books since her debut novel, "The Love That Split the World," in 2016.

After that, she released "A Million Junes" in 2017, plus "When the Sky Fell on Splendor" and "Hello Girls" in 2019.

After "Beach Read," Henry continued to release bestsellers such as "People We Meet on Vacation," "Book Lovers" and "Happy Place."

Henry's latest book, "Funny Story," came out in 2024.

The author is expected to come out with a new book in the New Year.

Sarah J. Maas has released numerous fantasy books that have taken over the world by storm.

She was one of the most popular authors of this past year, with BookTok contributing to her success.

Even though Maas has been releasing books for years, her stories have continued to gain traction.

Maas' "A Court of Thorns and Roses," also known as ACOTAR, is a bestseller.

The fantasy/romance series includes five books, starting with "A Court of Thorns and Roses," followed by "A Court of Mist and Fury."

The newest book in this series is "A Court of Silver Flames," originally published in 2021.

"Crescent City" is another series penned by the author. The third book, "House of Flame and Shadow" is the newest release and came out in 2024.

Fans of Maas have also enjoyed her "Throne of Glass" series. "Throne of Glass" was Maas' debut novel, published in 2012.

This series eventually became Maas' longest, with eight books in total. The latest, "Kingdom of Ash," was released in 2018.

If you love a good mystery/thriller, Freida McFadden's novels are must-reads.

McFadden is widely known for "The Housemaid" series. Three books are in this series.

This series continued to gain popularity in 2024, with the third book of the series, "The Housemaid is Watching," coming out. There is news of a movie adaptation on its way based on the debut novel in the series.

Fans of "The Housemaid" may not know that McFadden also has many stand-alone thrillers, including "The Teacher" and "The Boyfriend," which both came out in 2024.

There are also plenty of older McFadden thrillers to catch up on in 2025.

Additionally, keep an eye out for new titles coming out in 2025, including "The Crash," scheduled for release in January 2025.

Kristin Hannah has written over 20 novels.

One of the top-selling books of 2024 was her historical fiction novel, "The Women," about a nurse serving during the Vietnam War.

Hannah has penned a number of other bestselling novels through the years you can catch up on in 2025, including her 2015 book, "The Nightingale." This historical novel is set during World War II.

"Four Winds" is another popular book penned by the author, which came out in 2021.

There are plenty of Hannah books to catch up on in 2025 as readers await her next project to hit shelves.

Christina Lauren's romance books are favorites of many readers.

This author is unique in that there are actually two writers who work together to create novels under the pen name "Christina Lauren."

Christina Lauren is the name used by the writing duo of Christina Hobbs and Lauren Billings.

The pair has penned many books to date, but "The Unhoneymooners'" put the writers on the map.

"The Paradise Problem" is a 2024 book that also gained a lot of popularity with readers.

Ali Hazelwood's interesting experiences have played into the books she has authored.

Hazelwood pursued a PhD in neuroscience, according to her website, and then became a professor.

Her science background is emulated in one of her most popular novels, "The Love Hypothesis," in which the main character, Olive Smith, is an aspiring PhD student. This was Hazelwood's debut novel.

Hazelwood's book playfully intertwines a world of science and romance.

Since publishing her hit debut novel in 2021, Hazelwood has released several more novels, including "Love on the Brain" and "Love, Theoretically."

In 2024, Hazelwood came out with "Not in Love" and "Bride."

For 2025, readers can expect at least one more Hazelwood book, "Dead End."

Lucy Foley is the author of many page-turning mystery books, including "The Guest List" and "The Paris Apartment."

In 2024, Foley came out with another mystery, "The Midnight Feast."

Foley has been fairly steady in her book releases over the years, with titles coming out in 2020, 2022 and 2024.

This is the perfect time to catch up on Foley's books before a new one hits shelves.

Rebecca Yarros' fantasy series "Fourth Wing" was all over TikTok in 2024.

The "Fourth Wing" books, collectively referred to as The Empyrean series, are set in a world of fantasy, with plenty of action and romance interwoven throughout.

So far, there are two books in the series available. The first, "Fourth Wing," and second, "Iron Flame," were both published in 2023.

This is a great time to catch up on the series because the third book, "Onyx Storm," hits shelves in January.

Even after the third book comes out, readers can expect more from the series with five books planned for the future.

If you're already caught up with your favorite dragon riders in The Empyrean series, Yarros has plenty more in her library to read.

The author has penned other series as well as stand-alone books, including her November 2024 release, "Variation."

Matt Haig has authored books across genres, including fiction, nonfiction and children's novels.

One of the most popular books by Haig is "The Midnight Library," published in 2020.

In 2024, Haig released another novel, "The Life Impossible."

Other books by Haig to catch up on include the 2015 memoir "Reasons to Stay Alive" and the historical fantasy, "How to Stop Time."

Ahead of the holidays, consider reading Haig's festive three-book series, starting with "A Boy Called Christmas," with your child.

Abby Jimenez is a multi-talented individual with a skill for writing and for baking.

She has penned numerous bestselling romance books and has won many Food Network competitions for her bakery, Nadia Cakes, which she opened in 2007, according to her website.

"Just for the Summer" is one of the author's most popular reads, and it also happens to be one of her latest, having come out in 2024.

If you loved "Just for the Summer," you can go back and read more Jimenez books such as "The Friend Zone" and "Yours Truly."

A new book, "Say You'll Remember Me," is expected in 2025.