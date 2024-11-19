New books coming this December just in time for the holidays

If you have avid book readers in your life, you may be worried about gifting them something they have already read before.

For the best chance of giving them something they haven't already devoured, consider going with a new release that comes out just before the holidays.

No matter the genre favored by the receiver of your thoughtful gift, you're sure to find something new for the recipient to read.

KINDLE OR CLASSIC? SHOULD I INVEST IN AN E-READER OR READ BOOKS THE OLD-FASHIONED WAY?

If you are seeking a new book yourself, you can also benefit from this guide full of titles to cozy up by the fire with a hot chocolate in hand on a cold winter night.

Read on to discover a handful of new reads you can expect to see on store shelves this December.

"The Holiday Claus" is a contemporary romance book written by Ann Einerson.

The book has festive themes and its Dec. 6, 2024 publication date comes at no better time.

SAVE MONEY BY BORROWING BOOKS FROM THE LIBRARY VERSUS BUYING IN-STORE

"The Holiday Claus" is one of four books that are part of Einerson's Aspen Grover series.

"If You Give a Grump a Holiday Wishlist" is another holiday book written by the author.

"A Monsoon Rising" is a follow-up to Thea Guanzon's "The Hurricane Wars," which was released in October 2023.

The second book comes out on Dec. 10, 2024.

"Two hearts circle each other in the eye of the storm in this highly anticipated follow-up to the New York Times bestseller, ‘The Hurricane Wars’ — prepare for more enemies-to-lovers romance, magical adventures, and political schemes in this Southeast Asian-inspired world," the book description reads.

"Not in My Book" follows a classic, but favorite "enemies-to-lovers" trope.

This book is author Katie Holt's debut and comes out on Dec. 10, 2024.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

In this book, the main character, Rosie, leaves her hometown in Tennessee in pursuit of fulfilling her dream of being a writer in New York, but she bumps into someone from her past in her endeavor.

"P.S." I Hate You" is a romance novel written by Lauren Connolly.

The book is expected to be released on Dec. 3, 2024, so there is plenty of time to pick it up or order online before the holidays.

"In this splendidly bittersweet romantic comedy, enemies forced together by a mutual loss are led on a cross-country journey toward a second chance," the book description reads.

This book by Ramit Sethi is a great one to read alongside your significant other to learn how you can set yourselves up for financial success.

Sethi is the author of the bestselling book "I Will Teach You to Be Rich," which provides a step-by-step, six-week program for getting your finances in order.

For more Lifestyle articles, visit www.foxnews.com/lifestyle

"Money for Couples" is not coming out until Dec. 31, 2024 — so while it will be a little late for a Christmas gift, it does come just in time for the New Year to help you start out on the right foot financially for 2025.

"The Mindful Mocktail" takes a healthy approach to yummy beverages.

The book written by Natalie Battaglia is full of over 60 drink recipes you can make right at home.

The drinks included in this book are "nutrient-dense, low in refined sugar and nutritionist-approved," according to the book description.

In addition to her new book, Battaglia also shares eye-catching mocktail recipes with her 600,000-plus followers on Instagram.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

This book comes out on Dec. 3, 2024.