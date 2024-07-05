Viral travel talk, odd news, great food and more headlines from Lifestyle this week

Lifestyle's hottest headlines from this week include engaging stories on delicious eats, travel news, odd and viral moments, the business behind food and drink — and much more.



Travel talk

A newlywed couple who chose to have an elaborate destination wedding in Mexico with their family and friends shares details about the "vacation" — and how it all came together. Click here to get the story.

After a 5-year-old girl lost her beloved stuffed animal during a Disney World vacation with her family in Orlando, Florida, employees came to the rescue. Click here to get the story.

A 90-year-old Texas woman traveled to Europe with her family to see Taylor Swift's "Eras Tour" and celebrate her big birthday by "shaking it off." Click here to get the story.

Food for thought

Wine drinkers may have dinosaurs to thank after 60-million-year-old grape fossil seeds were found by scientists. Click here to get the story.

Here are the best and worst foods to eat for diabetics in order to maintain good health. Some of these will surprise you. Click here to get the story.

TikTok users have once again caused a commotion in the food world as people are trying to whip up "scrambled pancakes." Is it "genius" or "a crime"? Click here to get the story.

This American — Louis Lassen, Danish immigrant street-wagon cook — made us flip for hamburgers. Click here to get the story.

Odd & viral

Archeologists have unearthed a marble shrine containing an ivory box dating back 1,500 years, believed to be tied to Moses and the Ten Commandments. Click here to get the story.

Charlotte, a North Carolina stingray who made headlines after she was mistakenly thought to be pregnant without a mate, has died, according to her aquarium. Click here to get the story.

The Oklahoma Highway Patrol recently pulled over the driver of a UFO-looking vehicle after deputies in Missouri did the same last week. Click here to get the story.

Wild nature

A bill was passed by representatives in Ohio to name the walleye as the official state fish, as Ohio has not previously named one. Walleyes are common in Lake Erie. Click here to get the story.

A 12-foot-long tiger shark was spotted off Magic Island in Hawaii, making this another recent sighting of the marine creature in the area, along with other encounters. Click here to get the story.

The Michigan Department of Natural Resources will vote on new hunting regulations as farmers and locals have concerns about deer population growth. Click here to get the story.

Viral videos

Footage of a colorful summer sunset in Alabama will take your breath away. Click here to see the video.

A snow leopard was recently born at the Welsh Mountain Zoo in Wales. The extremely rare cub is the first in a decade at the zoo. Click here to see the video

Faith & values

Jewish pro-Israel activist Lizzy Savetsky reflects on Leviticus and how she has been reminded to trust in God during times of stress, anxiety and anger after the Oct. 7 terror attacks. Click here to get the story.

Carlo Acutis, an Italian teenager who had a knack for web design and a passion for the Eucharist, will be canonized, the Vatican announced. Click here to get the story.

Food & drink biz

Chipotle locations have been facing backlash online as customers call out the restaurant for a decline in portion sizes; some Wells Fargo analysts have the data to back up these claims. Click here to get the story.

Spotted lanternfly egg masses were found in California — which has the California Association of Winegrape Growers and local vineyards speaking out about risks to the wine industry. Click here to get the story.

The restaurant Ceibo is introducing quiet hours to calm the hustle and bustle of the Washington, D.C., dining scene. Staff are making moves to ensure the experience fits the hype. Click here to get the story.

