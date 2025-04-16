GlassesUSA is running its Easter sale: get up to 20% off sunglasses and 30% off prescription glasses

Spring and summer bring warmer weather and beautiful sunny days. While the sun is great for beach days and hikes, you need to protect your eyes from UV rays. That starts with the right pair of sunglasses.

Luckily, GlassesUSA is having a huge Easter sale on its collection of premium sunglasses. Brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley and Costa Del-Mar are currently offering up to $50 off all their frames, plus you get free shipping when you use the promo code SUN50.

If you’re in the market for a new pair of prescription glasses and sunglasses, you can take advantage of the buy one, get one free offer. Just make sure to use the code BOGO at checkout. Certain prescription glasses are also on sale on their own during the sale.

You can also score 30% off on select contact lenses, including Dailies, Air Optix, Acuvue and more. Use CONTACTSNEW30 at checkout.

Fox readers also get up to 40% off sitewide on top of the other sales, plus free shipping with the exclusive promo code FOX40. Designer brands like Versace, Coach and Armani are included with this code, while brands like Ray-Ban, Oakley and Persol are excluded.

Sunglasses

Original price: $224

Oakley’s Holbrook XL sunglasses are a chunky design with a timeless look. Although the frames are on the large side, they're made from a lightweight material that still makes them extra comfortable to wear. You can choose a classic black frame, or go with one of the other 12 color options.

Original price: $256

The Ray-Ban 4264 sunglasses are based on Ray-Ban’s classic wayfarer model, but they have a sporty look thanks to the chrome lenses. The frames are also bulkier, giving the glasses an oversized, stylish look. There’s also an adjustable silicone nose-pad for an extra-strong grip. Aka, you can stop pushing your sunglasses up your nose every few minutes.

Original price: $205

Ray-Ban’s classic Aviators are a classic for a reason. They stand the test of time and add an heir of sophistication to any look. The thin, but durable frames are comfortable to wear, and you can select from dozens of colors, ranging from gold and black all the way to purple, pink and various blues.

Original price: $224

Looking for an everyday pair of sunglasses that’ll match anything? The Oakley Holbrooks are full-rimmed sunglasses. They’re made from a durable, lightweight material that’s the definition of comfort.

Original price: $218

Ray-Ban New Wayfarer sunglasses have a 50s look that is cool and unique. The color pairings are gorgeous, ranging from brown, tortoise and green, all the way to bright blue and orange. The thicker frame is reminiscent of an earlier era filled with outstanding fashion.

Original price: $269

Cost Del Mar Brine sunglasses are wrap-around glasses that completely protect your eyes from the sun. They’re the perfect accompaniment to any outfit or activity. Made from bio-resin, the frames are ultra-durable.

Original price: $252

Ideal for sporty types, the Oakley Turbine sunglasses have polarized lenses that provide 100% UV protection. The lenses are mirrored, while the frames sit comfortably behind your ears, perfect for all-day wear.

Original price: $255

When you need a strong pair of aviators, the Costa Del Mar Loreto sunglasses provide the perfect blend of style and comfort. The double-bridge gives you the classic aviator look, while the adjustable nose pad makes for a comfortable fit.

Original price: $206

For beach days and outings with friends, the Ray-Ban State Street sunglasses give you a daring look. The overarched browline and chunky look make a statement wherever you go. Select from a handful of unique color pairings and you’re ready for summer.

Prescription glasses

Original price: $88

These Amelia E. Nettle frames are elegant yet simple, ideal for everyday wear. You can choose from tortoise shell, purple, black or a combination of all these colors. They’re made from high-grade acetate that makes them durable.

Original price: $84

Add some fun to your style with these Muse Corvallis lenses. The retro design paired with the bright color options create a look you’ll love. The frames feel extra thick, so you won’t have to worry about breaking them.

Original price: $98

Ottoto Weston frames are a smart-looking pair of frames with a rounded design. The unisex design makes these frames a favorite among both men and women. You can choose from a classic tortoise shell color, a daring green, red, blue and other neutral colors.

Original price: $68

Like the thick rim look? The Revel Regent frames are exactly what you’re looking for. You get rectangular frames and thick arms that help blend with any outfit. These frames are also unisex and come in either black or green.

Original price: $104

For a round, stylish frame, go with these Ottoto Bellona frames. The frames are thin all the way around, for a barely-there look that gives you a sense of sophistication. You can easily adjust the nose pads for the perfect fit.

Original price: $78

The Muse Brenner frames are a full-rim frame with a retro vibe. The frames are made from sustainable biodegradable acetate. You get a vintage look when you choose these frames and a classic faux-wooden finish.