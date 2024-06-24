Summer fun is top of mind with this frozen drink: Get the refreshing recipe

Say cheers to America’s birthday this year with this festive libation on Independence Day and beyond, or whenever you want to show your patriotic pride.

"This drink was inspired by both my kids and my love for frozen drinks," Aleka Shunk, founder of AlekasGetTogether.com in Florida, told Fox News Digital.

"Kids will love the beautiful red, white and blue layers and have so much fun sipping on this while cooling off," she continued, noting that adults can add some alcohol to this recipe if they wish.

Get the full recipe below — and enjoy it all summer long.

Red, White & Blue Frozen Drink by Aleka Shunk of AlekasGetTogether.com

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

Red layer:

1 oz. grenadine syrup

10-12 frozen strawberries

½ cup ice, crushed

White layer:

⅓ cup vanilla yogurt

⅔ cup ice, crushed

1 oz. milk or cream (*or Baileys for adults)

Blue layer:

3 ½ oz. blue curacao syrup (*or blue curacao liqueur for adults)

¾ cup ice, crushed

Directions

1. Add ingredients for each layer into a blender and purée until smooth.

2. If any layer is too thick and cannot blend well, add more liqueur or water (for the kiddos) to get it moving in the blender.

3. Add red, white and blue layers to separate freezer-proof cups and store in the freezer until ready to layer and serve.

This original recipe is owned by alekasgettogether.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.