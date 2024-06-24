Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Summer fun is top of mind with this frozen drink: Get the refreshing recipe

Red, white and blue frozen drink is great all summer long: Try the 10-minute recipe

By Perri Ormont Blumberg Fox News
Published
Say cheers to America’s birthday this year with this festive libation on Independence Day and beyond, or whenever you want to show your patriotic pride.

"This drink was inspired by both my kids and my love for frozen drinks," Aleka Shunk, founder of AlekasGetTogether.com in Florida, told Fox News Digital.

"Kids will love the beautiful red, white and blue layers and have so much fun sipping on this while cooling off," she continued, noting that adults can add some alcohol to this recipe if they wish.

Get the full recipe below — and enjoy it all summer long.

Red, White & Blue Frozen Drink by Aleka Shunk of AlekasGetTogether.com

Makes 2 servings

Prep time: 10 minutes

Cook time: 0 minutes

Ingredients

frozen-strawberries-iStock

For the red layer, combine grenadine, a dozen frozen strawberries and ice into the blender and blend until smooth. (iStock)

Red layer:

red-white-and-blue-drink

This festive frozen drink is the perfect way to cool off this summer.  (Aleka Shunk from Aleka’s Get-Together)

White layer:

  • ⅓ cup vanilla yogurt
  • ⅔ cup ice, crushed
  • 1 oz. milk or cream (*or Baileys for adults)

Blue layer:

Independence-Day-frozen-drink

Celebrate the Fourth of July weekend with a frozen beverage in hand and three flavorful layers that will come together in minutes. (Aleka Shunk from Aleka’s Get-Together; iStock)

Directions 

1. Add ingredients for each layer into a blender and purée until smooth.

2. If any layer is too thick and cannot blend well, add more liqueur or water (for the kiddos) to get it moving in the blender.

3. Add red, white and blue layers to separate freezer-proof cups and store in the freezer until ready to layer and serve.

This original recipe is owned by alekasgettogether.com and was shared with Fox News Digital.

Perri Ormont Blumberg is a contributing lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.