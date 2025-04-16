Get 30% off Anthropologie: Limited-time deals on furniture, decor, bedding and more

Changing a lamp or updating a comforter can transform a space without the heavy lift of a renovation. Spring is a great time to welcome these trends into your home. The warmer season calls for bright additions that pair well with your existing decor. Add pops of red to a neutral space or a spindly chair to capture cottage chic in your room. You could also consider a boldly printed armchair to create a focal point in any room of your home.

Anthropologie is offering 30% off furniture, decor, bedding and more through April 22. The retailer has a selection of trendy furniture and decor that can help refresh your home's aesthetic.

Here is a unique assortment of picks to revamp your space this spring.

Original price: $188

The Maeve by Anthropologie Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set features this trending stripe print. The lightweight and breathable sheet set is made from 100% organic cotton. It's cozy and cool, making it great for both hot and cold sleepers. The sheets are available in various colors and sizes, including single, full, queen and king.

Original price: $298

The Aster Daisy Table Lamp will add a whimsical touch to any room of your home. The lamp's delicate daisy decoration instantly evokes seasonal warmth and is topped with a linen lampshade. It also features a matching harp and finial.

Original price: $298

This classic task lamp features a Deco-inspired design. It features beautiful green-cased glass and a double-pull chain. The lamp has a matte-gold finish, provides optimal brightness, and will look perfect on your work desk.

Original price: $198

Scalloped edges are trending everywhere, so this scalloped wood gallery wall mirror makes the perfect accent update. Plus, it adds a touch of color to your space. This mirror is crafted by hand with a distinctive scalloped frame featuring soft and curved corners.

Original price: $135

The Sloane Towel Collection features a woven striped hem. It is super-soft and comes in a set of six towels: two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. The towels are made from 100% cotton with a 100% polyester hem.

Original price: $398

This peacock mirror features a peacock-inspired design and an antique-looking finish. The brass finish on this mirror is exquisite, and it will add a luxurious touch to your space. Lean it against a wall in your living room, bedroom or dining room as an eye-catching display.

Original price: $2,598

Spindle furniture is very in style at the moment and a great option if you are trying to capture cottage chic in your design aesthetic. This spindle four-poster bed in white is all about light, airy vibes. The bed comes with a wooden slat support system, but a box spring is recommended.

Original price: $2,498

This handcrafted Lennon Lacquer Bar Cabinet features beech wood construction and textured glass doors. It's designed to be a centerpiece item and a storage solution for your bar. Customers love this one-of-a-kind piece for its vibrant appearance and functional design.

Original price: $28

A quick way to add texture to the walls is with a light switch accent plate. This wiggle switch plate has scalloped edges for a super-cute wall addition. It is crafted from forged zinc and finished in matte black.

Original price: $48

These bee-shaped tiebacks are adorable additions to your window treatments. They are sturdy, easy to install, and come with the hardware you need to complete the job. The tiebacks are the perfect complement to your living area this spring!

Original price: $548

This bobbin spindle wood dining chair is quite handy when you have extra desks at the dining table. The chair is made from beechwood, and each one features unique wood-tone variations. Use it in the kitchen or as an accent chair in any part of your home.

Original price: $1,098

This Tufted Octavia leopard rug combines a leopard print with a Persian-inspired pattern. It's made of zero-pile tufted wool for durability and reduced shedding and has a fabulous red background. The leopard rug adds personality to a living room or bedroom setting.

Original price: $78

Give your bedroom a cottage feeling with these cotton mix floral curtains . The beautifully printed panel curtains add easy color to your walls. They feature a yellow block print of wildflowers for a bright and attractive finish.

Original price: $148

Design your space with these Abeille Embroidered bee cotton-blend curtains. These window coverings feature embroidered bees and are light-filtering, so your space will fill with sunshine. These light-filtering curtains are the perfect addition to your home for the warmer months.

Original price: $48

Welcome guests to your home with this striped doormat, the perfect accent piece for your front door. It's crafted from natural coconut fiber and durable enough to wipe off outdoor muck and moisture.

Original price: $2,198

This bar cabinet by Tracey Boyd features brass-capped marble handles and brass-accented feet for a refined finish. The cabinet doors reveal a 12-bottle wine rack, one glass rack, one drawer, one shelf and interior door storage. The bar cabinet is beautifully made and built to last.