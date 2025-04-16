Expand / Collapse search
Get 30% off Anthropologie: Limited-time deals on furniture, decor, bedding and more

Transform your space with these quality Anthropologie picks

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Published
Give your home a spring refresh with these picks from Anthropologie.

Give your home a spring refresh with these picks from Anthropologie. (iStock)

Changing a lamp or updating a comforter can transform a space without the heavy lift of a renovation. Spring is a great time to welcome these trends into your home. The warmer season calls for bright additions that pair well with your existing decor. Add pops of red to a neutral space or a spindly chair to capture cottage chic in your room. You could also consider a boldly printed armchair to create a focal point in any room of your home. 

Anthropologie is offering 30% off furniture, decor, bedding and more through April 22. The retailer has a selection of trendy furniture and decor that can help refresh your home's aesthetic. 

Here is a unique assortment of picks to revamp your space this spring. 

Maeve by Anthropologie sheet set: on sale for $131.60 (30% off)

Original price: $188

This crisp, lightweight and breathable sheet set is made from 100% organic cotton.

This crisp, lightweight and breathable sheet set is made from 100% organic cotton. (Anthropologie)

The Maeve by Anthropologie Organic Cotton Percale Sheet Set features this trending stripe print. The lightweight and breathable sheet set is made from 100% organic cotton. It's cozy and cool, making it great for both hot and cold sleepers. The sheets are available in various colors and sizes, including single, full, queen and king. 

Aster daisy table lamp: on sale for $208.60 (30% off)

Original price: $298

The daisies on this lamp give it a whimsical touch.

The daisies on this lamp give it a whimsical touch. (Anthropologie)

The Aster Daisy Table Lamp will add a whimsical touch to any room of your home. The lamp's delicate daisy decoration instantly evokes seasonal warmth and is topped with a linen lampshade. It also features a matching harp and finial. 

Ashby task lamp: on sale for $208.60 (30% off)

Original price: $298

 You will love the Art Deco design of this desk lamp.

 You will love the Art Deco design of this desk lamp. (Anthropologie)

This classic task lamp features a Deco-inspired design. It features beautiful green-cased glass and a double-pull chain. The lamp has a matte-gold finish, provides optimal brightness, and will look perfect on your work desk. 

The Clara Petite scallop wall mirror: on sale for $138.60 (30% off)

Original price: $198

This scalloped wood gallery wall mirror makes the perfect accent update. 

This scalloped wood gallery wall mirror makes the perfect accent update.  (Anthropolgie)

Scalloped edges are trending everywhere, so this scalloped wood gallery wall mirror makes the perfect accent update. Plus, it adds a touch of color to your space. This mirror is crafted by hand with a distinctive scalloped frame featuring soft and curved corners.

The Sloane stripe trim soft cotton towel collection: on sale for $94.50 (30% off)

Original price: $135

You will love the striped edges on these towels.

You will love the striped edges on these towels. (Anthropologie)

The Sloane Towel Collection features a woven striped hem. It is super-soft and comes in a set of six towels: two bath towels, two hand towels, and two washcloths. The towels are made from 100% cotton with a 100% polyester hem. 

Peacock mirror: on sale for $278.60 (30% off)

Original price: $398

The brass finish on these mirrors is exquisite.

The brass finish on these mirrors is exquisite. (Anthropologie)

This peacock mirror features a peacock-inspired design and an antique-looking finish. The brass finish on this mirror is exquisite, and it will add a luxurious touch to your space. Lean it against a wall in your living room, bedroom or dining room as an eye-catching display. 

Spindle four-poster bed: on sale for $1,818.60 (30% off)

Original price: $2,598

Add a touch of cottage chic to your bedroom decor.

Add a touch of cottage chic to your bedroom decor. (Anthropologie)

Spindle furniture is very in style at the moment and a great option if you are trying to capture cottage chic in your design aesthetic. This spindle four-poster bed in white is all about light, airy vibes. The bed comes with a wooden slat support system, but a box spring is recommended.

Lennon lacquer bar cabinet: on sale for $1,748.60 (30% off)

Original price: $2,498

This lacquer bar cabinet is a one-of-a-kind piece.

This lacquer bar cabinet is a one-of-a-kind piece. (Anthropologie)

This handcrafted Lennon Lacquer Bar Cabinet features beech wood construction and textured glass doors. It's designed to be a centerpiece item and a storage solution for your bar. Customers love this one-of-a-kind piece for its vibrant appearance and functional design.

Wiggle switch plate: on sale for $19.60 (30% off)

Original price: $28

Add texture to your wall with a light switch accent plate. 

Add texture to your wall with a light switch accent plate.  (Anthropologie)

A quick way to add texture to the walls is with a light switch accent plate. This wiggle switch plate has scalloped edges for a super-cute wall addition. It is crafted from forged zinc and finished in matte black. 

Queen bee tieback: on sale for $33.60 (30% off)

Original price: $48

These bee-shaped tie backs are beautiful.

These bee-shaped tie backs are beautiful. (Anthropologie)

These bee-shaped tiebacks are adorable additions to your window treatments. They are sturdy, easy to install, and come with the hardware you need to complete the job. The tiebacks are the perfect complement to your living area this spring!

Bobbin spindle wood dining chair: $383.60 (30% off)

Original price: $548

This bobbin spindle wood dining chair is a great side chair.

This bobbin spindle wood dining chair is a great side chair. (Anthropologie)

This bobbin spindle wood dining chair is quite handy when you have extra desks at the dining table. The chair is made from beechwood, and each one features unique wood-tone variations. Use it in the kitchen or as an accent chair in any part of your home.

Tufted Octavia leopard rug: on sale for $768.60 (30% off)

Original price: $1,098

This rug combines a leopard print with a Persian-inspired pattern.

This rug combines a leopard print with a Persian-inspired pattern. (Anthropolgie)

This Tufted Octavia leopard rug combines a leopard print with a Persian-inspired pattern. It's made of zero-pile tufted wool for durability and reduced shedding and has a fabulous red background. The leopard rug adds personality to a living room or bedroom setting. 

Cotton mix print floral curtain: on sale for $54.60 (30% off)

Original price: $78

Beautifully printed panel curtains add easy color to your walls.

Beautifully printed panel curtains add easy color to your walls. (Anthropologie)

Give your bedroom a cottage feeling with these cotton mix floral curtains. The beautifully printed panel curtains add easy color to your walls. They feature a yellow block print of wildflowers for a bright and attractive finish.

Embroidered Abeille bee cotton blend curtain: $103.60 (30% off)

Original price: $148

These light-filtering curtains are perfect for the spring.

These light-filtering curtains are perfect for the spring. (Anthropologie)

Design your space with these Abeille Embroidered bee cotton-blend curtains. These window coverings feature embroidered bees and are light-filtering, so your space will fill with sunshine. These light-filtering curtains are the perfect addition to your home for the warmer months. 

Bienvenue striped coir printed doormat: on sale for $33.60 (30% off)

Original price: $48

Welcome guests in style.

Welcome guests in style. (Anthropologie)

Welcome guests to your home with this striped doormat, the perfect accent piece for your front door. It's crafted from natural coconut fiber and durable enough to wipe off outdoor muck and moisture.

Deluxe tamboured bar cabinet: on sale for $1,538.60 (30% off)

Original price: $2,198

This bar cabinet is well-made and sturdy.

This bar cabinet is well-made and sturdy. (Anthropologie)

This bar cabinet by Tracey Boyd features brass-capped marble handles and brass-accented feet for a refined finish. The cabinet doors reveal a 12-bottle wine rack, one glass rack, one drawer, one shelf and interior door storage. The bar cabinet is beautifully made and built to last. 

Nora Colomer is a commerce and personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.

