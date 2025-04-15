7 subscription services perfect for Easter gifting

Easter is this Sunday, and if you need some last-minute gifts that will get there in time, a fun new subscription service might be the answer. There are a handful of subscriptions specially designed for kids. From crafts to science experiments to books, you can find a subscription that your kiddo will love.

Subscription services are the gift that keeps on giving. Every month, your child will get a new box filled with fun activities they won’t want to put down.

The KiwiCo Labs science exploration box contains a fun building or science project every month. This particular box is best for ages six to eight. Included, you’ll get projects like a build-your-own archery set that’ll provide hours of fun, even after the build is done. There are also projects like a pop-up pencil box and a motorized spinning art DIY kit.

KiwiCo also has other subscription options for older kids. There’s an engineering subscription box, ideal for kids aged 9-11, and an inventions box with more advanced projects for teens.

Does your child love animals? Then the perfect Easter gift is the Little Passports Animals Wild subscription. In your first month, you get a pop-up playset featuring descriptions and pictures of wild animals. There are also pop-up animals your kids can use with the playset. Included is also a matching game, maze and other animal-based activities that teach your child about a wide variety of unique animals.

Kids interested in cooking will have tons of fun with the Little Passports Kitchen Adventures subscription. The activities help your kids learn about cuisine from all over the world. Rome, Italy is the first location they’ll learn about. The first box will include four kid-tested recipes, fund games related to Rome, a history of food in Rome and a set of kitchen tongs.

You can choose from a monthly subscription or save money when you choose a six-month or 12-month subscription. Other subscription boxes from Little Passports include a craft box, science experiments, an early explorers box and more.

Teens who want to learn to code can get everything they need from the Crunch Labs Hack Pack subscription. Each month, you get a box with a new programmable robot. Your kids will learn valuable STEM skills that can help them in school and beyond. In addition to robots, your kids get access to hacking videos from Mark Rober, so they can enhance their skills even more.

Your children will love the Messy Play Kits monthly subscription, and you’ll love that it helps them learn. These boxes are packed full of three to five sensory and art activities. Kids can erupt volcanoes, hatch dinosaur eggs, make their own slime and much more. Each activity is designed to be hands-on, and they’re created by a preschool teacher who has worked extensively with kids.

National Geographic Magazine has always been a popular choice for kids. If you want to get your kids their very own subscription, you can pay just $34 for a full year’s subscription. Kids can learn about wildlife, science, tech, history and popular culture, helping them learn more about the world around them. Ideal for kids aged six and up, this is a great Easter gift for kids who love to learn.

Give the gift of books this Easter. A Literati kids' book subscription includes books for kids of all ages. Just select your child’s age, and you’ll get a carefully crafted box full of books in their age range. Each monthly box comes with five different stories.