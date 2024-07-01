Tiger shark spotted off of Hawaiian coast prompts warning signs on beach

Beachgoers are being reminded to check in with lifeguards after a 12-foot-long tiger shark was spotted near Magic Island in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department posted a shark warning after the marine creature was seen swimming 30 yards from the island's break wall along Oahu's South Shore, Island News reported.

The Honolulu emergency team has labeled the shark "non-aggressive" after it was spotted around noon on June 27.

"Officials said the shark was not behaving aggressively. So far there have been no reports of injuries or attacks," the local outlet reported.

Shark warning signs have been posted along Magic Island since the sighting.

Any beach visitors or those planning to swim in the ocean are encouraged to check in with the lifeguards on duty and see if they have any updated information on the shark warning prior to entering the water.

Tiger sharks are known for being extremely aggressive and have the second-highest number of shark attacks on humans, following great white sharks, Ocean Conservancy wrote online.

National Geographic reported that tiger sharks are one of the three shark species that are most likely to attack humans, even when unprovoked — the other two are the bull shark and the great white shark.

This warning comes after another tiger shark was spotted on June 12, after an "aggressive" tiger shark was spotted off Kakaako, Hawaii News Now reported.

"Officials said an eight- to ten-foot aggressive tiger shark was observed feeding on fish in the lineup at Point Panic surf break," according to the outlet.

There have been a number of sightings and encounters around Oahu in the last month of both aggressive and non-aggressive sharks, including one fatal attack.

A lifeguard, who was also a professional surfer, died as the result of a shark attack off the island of Oahu on the North Shore, Fox News Digital reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department for comment.