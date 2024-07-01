Expand / Collapse search
LIFESTYLE

Tiger shark spotted off of Hawaiian coast prompts warning signs on beach

12-foot long tiger shark spotted swimming 30 yards from island's break wall along Oahu's South Shore

By Sydney Borchers Fox News
Beachgoers are being reminded to check in with lifeguards after a 12-foot-long tiger shark was spotted near Magic Island in Hawaii.

The Honolulu Emergency Services Department posted a shark warning after the marine creature was seen swimming 30 yards from the island's break wall along Oahu's South Shore, Island News reported.

The Honolulu emergency team has labeled the shark "non-aggressive" after it was spotted around noon on June 27.

"Officials said the shark was not behaving aggressively. So far there have been no reports of injuries or attacks," the local outlet reported.

tiger shark iStock

Tiger sharks reportedly are one of the top three most aggressive sharks that are likely to attack a human when unprovoked. (iStock)

Shark warning signs have been posted along Magic Island since the sighting. 

Any beach visitors or those planning to swim in the ocean are encouraged to check in with the lifeguards on duty and see if they have any updated information on the shark warning prior to entering the water.

Tiger sharks are known for being extremely aggressive and have the second-highest number of shark attacks on humans, following great white sharks, Ocean Conservancy wrote online.

National Geographic reported that tiger sharks are one of the three shark species that are most likely to attack humans, even when unprovoked — the other two are the bull shark and the great white shark.

Ala Moana Beach Magic Island

A 12-foot-long tiger shark was spotted off of Magic Island in Hawaii, making this another recent sighting of the marine creature in the area, along with other encounters. (iStock)

This warning comes after another tiger shark was spotted on June 12, after an "aggressive" tiger shark was spotted off Kakaako, Hawaii News Now reported.

"Officials said an eight- to ten-foot aggressive tiger shark was observed feeding on fish in the lineup at Point Panic surf break," according to the outlet.

There have been a number of sightings and encounters around Oahu in the last month of both aggressive and non-aggressive sharks, including one fatal attack.

tiger shark spotted off Hawaii coast split

There have now been two tiger shark sightings off the shores of Hawaiian beaches and numerous warning signs have been posted on the islands. (iStock)

A lifeguard, who was also a professional surfer, died as the result of a shark attack off the island of Oahu on the North Shore, Fox News Digital reported.

Fox News Digital reached out to the Honolulu Emergency Services Department for comment.

