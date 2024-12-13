14 super last-minute e-gift ideas if you haven't shopped yet

The last date for USPS Priority Mail Express packages to arrive by Christmas (within the US) is Dec. 21. If you choose USPS Ground or First-Class Mail Service, the cutoff date is Dec. 18. For Amazon Prime members taking advantage of Prime two-day shipping, you'll need to order gifts before Dec. 22.

If you've missed these shipping deadlines and waited until the last minute for Christmas gifts but can't bear the thought of standing in impossible lines this Christmas Eve, this list is for you. Subscriptions and e-gift cards can be great gifts because they provide a continuous stream of curated products, experiences, or services delivered over a set time. They are thoughtful without requiring too much effort.

Here is a list of 14 subscriptions that cover most interests:

Subscriptions and e-gifts for foodies

Subscriptions for the fashion-forward

Subscription for the reader

For the fitness enthusiast

ButcherBox subscriptions are an excellent option for those who appreciate high-quality, ethically sourced meat and seafood. The company delivers premium cuts directly to your door. If you can't decide on the best subscription, add top-quality flavor to a loved one's life with an eGift Card from ButcherBox.

Trade offers one new coffee every month, roasted to order and delivered fresh. You get personalized matches based on what you love or want to try. Subscriptions start from $50 for three months. You could also shop the site for curated coffee gifts. This peppermint mocha box, on sale for $48.72, comes with an electric frother and everything you need to make a great coffee drink.

Wildgrain delivers frozen bakery items like sourdough bread, fresh pasta and artisanal pastries. Subscription boxes range from $99 to $109 per box, with always free shipping. An e-gift card gives them the freedom to choose what box works best.

Goldbelly will ship food from certain restaurants and other small food businesses nationwide. It offers a variety of regional dishes, including lobster rolls, New York bagels and cheesesteaks. You can buy them an e-gift card starting from $50.

Stick Fix pairs your loved ones with an online personal stylist who handpicks apparel, accessories and shoes based on their fashion preferences. They try the items on at home and keep what works. They can choose automatic deliveries, an easy way for fresh styles to come regularly. A Stitch Fix gift card is a great way to get them started.

If they go to the gym every day or just like to wear athleisure wear, a subscription to YogaClub could be a great gift option. Each subscription box delivers a handpicked three-piece outfit based on their style. On average, each box contains $160 of retail value yoga and workout apparel for just $79 (monthly or bi-monthly subscription).

Menlo Club delivers curated apparel to members' doors. With the help of a stylist, you'll get a mix of casual and work-friendly clothes in a monthly package. Membership costs $60 per month, but you can buy them a three-month membership for $153 right now.

With this subscription from Cratejoy, the bookworm on your list will get a fun book surprise in the mail every month! Choose between two or four books per box. For a very last-minute option, buy an e-gift card starting from $25 that can be used to subscribe to any of Cratejoy's plans.

Barnes and Noble's range of e-gift cards is an easy and practical way to treat your family and friends to books and other literature-inspired gifts.

Gift them a monthly credit for any bestseller or new release and access to thousands of included titles on Audible. Audible has many audiobooks, including new releases, classics and original podcasts. Authors, stars, or audio casts narrate some audiobooks.

An Amazon e-gift card opens up a world of adventure for readers. Use it to buy hard copies or e-books or anything else that will help them on their reading journey.

This monthly subscription service gives members access to fitness classes, gym time and wellness experiences at participating studios, gyms, spas and salons. A gift card is a great way to let your loved ones access this service.

Give the runner on your list a Fleet Feet e-gift card so they can find the shoes and gear that work for them. They can use it online or go into one of Fleet Feet's over 250 locations for a free, one-on-one outfitting experience to find great shoes for their needs.

Gymshark has all the gear and accessories needed to keep up with a new fitness routine. This website has gear for weight lifting, running and lounging. You can buy e-gift cards for $10.