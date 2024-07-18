Keep your family safe this summer with 4 smart items

Summer can mean splashing around, having fun in the sun, hosting backyard cookouts and enjoying lots of quality family time.

But with the season comes its own set of safety concerns that go beyond bug bites and sunburns.

About 25% of all ER visits happen in summertime, with bicycle injuries, drownings and sun-related injuries topping the list.

So how can you best keep your family safe?

Here's a roundup of four summer safety items to add to your online cart ASAP.

You can find them all on Amazon, and they can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member.

You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

1. , $55.99 on Amazon

The stats are staggering.

About 350 children under age 5 drown in swimming pools each year, according to the Consumer Product Safety Commission.

This smart fingerprint padlock prevents the worst from happening by securing your pool gate.

It can be unlocked via an app, a key or a fingerprint — ensuring that little ones won’t wander in unsupervised.

2. Dynatrap Flying Insect Trap, $79.99 on Amazon

This isn’t the bug zapper you remember from your childhood.

The Dynatrap works with its UV-LED light that lures flying insects to the trap; then, the powerful, whisper-quiet fan sucks them into the basket.

Its Amazon description notes that the unit protects up to half an acre of property and keeps it free of mosquitos, biting flies, yellowjackets and virtually any winged pest.

3. Chill Out Heat Relief Kit, $21.99 on Amazon

With temperatures soaring into triple digits in parts of the country, the threat of heat stroke is very real, especially for the elderly and young children.

Eliminate the risk by toting along this handy Chill Out Heat Relief Kit.

It provides all you need to treat heat exhaustion, dehydration, bruises and muscle cramps with 20 pieces of heat-reducing solutions.

4.UV Stickers, $2.86 on Amazon

Did you know July is UV Safety Month?

Unprotected sun exposure can damage the skin, eyes, and immune system.

Protect yourself and your family from harmful UV rays and monitor sunscreen effectiveness with these UV-detecting patches — perfect for preventing sun damage outdoors.

The Amazon description says that once the patch turns dark purple, it's time to reapply sunscreen.

The patch will become transparent, indicating that your sunscreen has expired.