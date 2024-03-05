The 10 best coolers for keeping your drinks cold this summer

Whether you plan to spend your summer at the beach, hiking all day or just hanging out in your own backyard, a cooler is one of those summer necessities everyone needs. A good cooler keeps your drinks ice-cold no matter where you are.

If you like popular brands like Yeti, Coleman and Igloo, our list has these brands and more. We have rolling options, backpack options and everything in between.

To get the cooler of your dreams ASAP, consider becoming an Amazon Prime member.

The benefits include fast, free delivery, access to invite-only deals and the option to Buy With Prime. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your holiday shopping today.

Yeti coolers are popular for a reason: they keep your drinks cold for days. This smaller, slightly more affordable Yeti Roadie, holds 18 cans and is built taller to take up less space. You can also buy this cooler straight from Yeti’s website.

Colemans are the budget-friendly cooler, perfect for an afternoon at the beach, the park or while you’re tailgating. This Coleman 316 cooler is easy to carry and holds up to 80 cans. Find even more Coleman cooler options on their site.

Carrying a cooler around can be a pain, which is why this cooler backpack is the perfect solution. It still holds up to 35 cans and keeps your drinks cold for 16 hours, it’s just a lot easier to carry around when needed. This cooler comes in a variety of colors and has multiple compartments, so you can carry your other belongings as well. You can also visit Igloo to find durable and stylish cooler backpacks.

Looking for a small cooler that’s easy to move around? This Coleman wheeled cooler gives you the ability to roll your cooler wherever you need to go. It retains ice for five days and the lid provides cupholders and a place to sit if you need one (it can hold up to 250 lbs). You can buy on Amazon or find other options through Coleman.

This Igloo heavy-duty cooler looks tough, and it is. It’s lightweight, yet durable, with rubber latches to keep your cooler sealed tight. It keeps ice for up to five days and is perfect for day trips. Find more colors and styles through Igloo’s site.

This ultra-lightweight RTIC cooler can easily be carried by one person and is an affordable alternative to a Yeti cooler of the same size. It has three inches of insulation, so your drinks will stay cold for days while you’re on your adventures. You can also check Walmart for RTIC coolers.

If you want a classic Yeti cooler the Yeti Tundra 45 is your model. While Yetis are expensive coolers, there's a reason why. For one, you can fit up to 26 cans. The three inches of PermaFrost insulation paired with the extra thick cooler wall will keep your drinks colder than other coolers. This cooler is also designed to be bear resistant for campers that camp deep in the woods. Buy on Amazon or head to Yeti’s site for more options.

If you’re looking for size over quality, the Igloo Gray Polar is a 120 qt cooler that keeps drinks and food cold for a few days. Just be prepared to keep lots of ice on hand. It’s also on the low end price wise and has a threaded drain plug to easily release water when you're done. Igloo also sells 120+ qt coolers directly from their site.

If you need a small day cooler that holds just a few drinks, the Arctic Zone Titan cooler is the perfect option. It's a soft-sided cooler that includes a removable hard-body liner. It includes a shelf to help you separate cans and bottles from sandwiches and other soft foods. Or, you can easily remove the shelf to have more space for just drinks. You can find even more affordable personal coolers through Walmart.

Stanley makes more than just $100 Stanley cups — you can get all sorts of camping and outdoor gear from them, coolers included. This leakproof Stanley cooler is designed to keep drinks cold for 27 hours. It's built from durable materials, making it the right option for campers or tailgaters. Stanley makes many different size coolers you can find on their site.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals.