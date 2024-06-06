10 summer emergency kit essentials to keep in your car

As Americans hit the road in sizzling temperatures, taking a few steps of precaution can be life-saving in case of breakdowns or accidents. Across the nation, as temperatures soar, packing an emergency kit can be just as important as checking your tires for confidence on the road. Just like in winter months, in the summer, motorists stranded on the side of the road are at risk of succumbing to the elements without some assistance.

Here are ten items you should consider packing in your emergency car kit this summer:

Keeping a first aid kit in your car is essential for any time of the year. Make sure you maintain and restock your kit. This Johnson & Johnson All-Purpose Portable Compact First Aid Kit, less than $20 at Walmart, has everything you need to handle emergencies. This travel first aid kit, on sale for less than $20 at Amazon, is great for travel.

Make sure you are ready for hot weather with the right warm-weather gear that protects you from the elements. Carry a wide-brimmed hat and a bottle of 30 SPF sunscreen in your emergency kit. This Solaris Men's Wide Brim Sun Hat, on sale for less than $20 at Walmart, is designed with a wide brim and back flap to provide full coverage for the neck, face, and ears when you are changing that tire. The hat offers UPF 50+ sun protection. Buy it also on Amazon.

This summer has already brought a fair share of summer storms. Pack rain gear to avoid getting soaked while tending to a flat tire. Your car emergency kit should include a raincoat like this FROGG TOGGS Ultra-lite2 Waterproof, on sale for less than $13 at Walmart. This poncho offers full coverage during downpours and packs inside its included stuff sack, making it a lightweight, portable solution for unpredictable weather. Buy it on Amazon.

Packing water may seem like a no-brainer, but it is often overlooked. Water can come in handy not just for hydrating passengers but also, in a pinch, it could be used to cool off an overheated radiator enough to get it out to a mechanic. SOS Food Lab Emergency Water Individual 4.22 oz Packets, less than $20 for 24 at Amazon, are easy to store in your trunk and have a five-year shelf life. Grab this pack of 18 water packets for less than $17 at Walmart.

Keeping non-perishable food items such as dry cereal, trail mix, or granola bars in your car kit is a good idea. Nature Valley Crunchy Granola Bars, Oats' n Honey, is less than $4 for 12 Bars at Walmart, and it is a good option. Buy 60 bars for less than $13 at Amazon.

Keeping your phone charged is essential. It will not only help you stay in touch with emergency services but can also double up as a flashlight, and if service is available, you can use it to navigate when you take a wrong turn. Make sure to also have a car charger or portable battery bank like this Anker power bank, on sale now for less than $45 on Amazon. With 26,800mAh of power, this charger can fuel most phones over six times, tablets at least twice, and multiple USB devices. Buy it at Walmart for less than $50.

A portable jump starter is a lifesaver if there isn't another driver around to get you where you need to go quickly and safely. The Gooloo Car Jump Starter, GP4000, is on sale for less than $170 on Amazon. It has a 4000A peak current and can start 10.0L diesel and gasoline engines in a few minutes. It has a 12-volt outlet and two fast-charging USB-C ports. It can also be used as a portable power pack for other devices.

Make sure you check car tires ahead of hitting the road and prepare for unexpected flats with a flat repair kit. This Rhino USA 86-Piece Tire Repair Kit, around $40 at Walmart, works with any tubeless tire, including motorcycles, ATVs, UTVs, cars, trucks, tractors, trailers, and more. The tire repair set includes a heavy-duty T-handle, T-handle reamer, tire plugs, and more, and it comes with a 100% lifetime warranty. You can also buy it on Amazon.

Keep this LEATHERMAN, Wave+, 18-in-1 Full-Size, Versatile Multitool, around $119 at Amazon, in your glove compartment for unexpected citations. This Ozark Trail 17-in-1 Multitool costs around $10 at Walmart and can also get the job done.

Keep visibility equipment such as flares or reflective hazard triangles in your vehicle in case of roadside trouble. Consider an LED flameless flare like this Lizard Flare, which costs $60 for a pack of six at Walmart. This road flare features a built-in, super-bright flashlight, great for changing tires, checking oil levels, and seeing in the dark; each LED flare is magnetic, allowing you to stick it to your car for hands-free light. Buy a single flare on Amazon for $12.