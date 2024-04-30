Keep the bugs away this summer with these 7 bug repellant products

Summer brings warm nights and beautiful sunny days, but with it comes mosquitos, black flies and gnats that can ruin your good times. Thankfully, there’s plenty you can do to help keep the bugs away.

We’ve created a list of bug repellant products that can help make your patio, deck or backyard more comfortable. Stop the bug invasion with citronella candles and torches and even include a built-in bug deterrent in your string lights.

You can put incense sticks in the ground around the areas you hang out most. Many incenses are deet-free and scented, so they don’t just smell like chemicals. Walmart has a 50-pack of natural incense sticks for under $20. Get a two-pack of natural, scented incense from Amazon that repels different kinds of bugs and flies.

Citronella has long been a natural mosquito and bug repellant. Candles made with citronella should only be burned outside, as they let off harsh smoke that drives any bugs away. Get a citronella lantern candle from Amazon, or opt for a giant bucket-sized candle from Walmart.

You can buy LED lights that have bug repellant cartridges attached to keep bugs away from your lit backyard. Popular bug repellant brand, Tiki, makes durable lights with refillable cartridges. Amazon also has 36-foot LED string lights.

Citronella torches come in different designs and can easily be refilled with citronella solution that does wonders for keeping bugs away. Tiki is known for their torches, and they have dozens of options, including these unique metal deer torches. You can also get more affordable four-pack torches from Amazon if you’re on a budget.

For a more industrial approach to keeping bugs away, a rechargeable mosquito repeller doesn’t require a flame and helps deter bugs in a wide zone. Both Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods sell Thermacell-branded repellers for under $50 that you can recharge and refill.

Add extra protection to your yard by using citronella candles or torches and a bug control spray. Early in the spring, just connect the spray bottle to your hose and spray your lawn, tree bases and other plants. The spray, which you can buy on sites like Amazon and Lowe's, helps keep bugs away for a few months up to a year.

A bug zapper attracts bugs to its bright light and zaps them, ridding you of your bug problem. You can put them up on a plant hook or hang them from your home or garage. Get a Flowtron bug zapper from either Amazon or Walmart. They’re easy to empty and have a powerful bulb that takes care of mosquitos, moths and other flies.

