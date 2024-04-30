Expand / Collapse search
Commerce

Keep the bugs away this summer with these 7 bug repellant products

Clear your yard from bugs when you use these items

Christopher Murray By Christopher Murray Fox News
Stay safe from mosquitos and other bugs with these bug repellent options. 

Stay safe from mosquitos and other bugs with these bug repellent options.  (iStock )

Summer brings warm nights and beautiful sunny days, but with it comes mosquitos, black flies and gnats that can ruin your good times. Thankfully, there’s plenty you can do to help keep the bugs away.

We’ve created a list of bug repellant products that can help make your patio, deck or backyard more comfortable. Stop the bug invasion with citronella candles and torches and even include a built-in bug deterrent in your string lights.

Find even more bug repellant products on Amazon and get your packages ASAP when you become an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to start your shopping.

Outdoor Bug Incense Sticks

Incense provides a nice smelling bug repellant. 

Incense provides a nice smelling bug repellant.  (Amazon )

You can put incense sticks in the ground around the areas you hang out most. Many incenses are deet-free and scented, so they don’t just smell like chemicals. Walmart has a 50-pack of natural incense sticks for under $20. Get a two-pack of natural, scented incense from Amazon that repels different kinds of bugs and flies.

Giant Citronella Candle

A citronella lantern will keep the bugs away for miles.

A citronella lantern will keep the bugs away for miles. (Amazon )

Citronella has long been a natural mosquito and bug repellant. Candles made with citronella should only be burned outside, as they let off harsh smoke that drives any bugs away. Get a citronella lantern candle from Amazon, or opt for a giant bucket-sized candle from Walmart.

Bug Repellent LED Lights

Light up your yard while protecting it from bugs. 

Light up your yard while protecting it from bugs.  (Amazon)

You can buy LED lights that have bug repellant cartridges attached to keep bugs away from your lit backyard. Popular bug repellant brand, Tiki, makes durable lights with refillable cartridges. Amazon also has 36-foot LED string lights.

Citronella Torches

Tiki torches are easily refillable to keep bugs away.

Tiki torches are easily refillable to keep bugs away. (Amazon )

Citronella torches come in different designs and can easily be refilled with citronella solution that does wonders for keeping bugs away. Tiki is known for their torches, and they have dozens of options, including these unique metal deer torches. You can also get more affordable four-pack torches from Amazon if you’re on a budget.

Rechargeable Mosquito Repeller

Get powerful protection with this repeller. 

Get powerful protection with this repeller.  (Amazon)

For a more industrial approach to keeping bugs away, a rechargeable mosquito repeller doesn’t require a flame and helps deter bugs in a wide zone. Both Amazon and Dick’s Sporting Goods sell Thermacell-branded repellers for under $50 that you can recharge and refill.

Backyard Bug Control Spray

Easily apply this spray for year-round protection. 

Easily apply this spray for year-round protection.  (Amazon )

Add extra protection to your yard by using citronella candles or torches and a bug control spray. Early in the spring, just connect the spray bottle to your hose and spray your lawn, tree bases and other plants. The spray, which you can buy on sites like Amazon and Lowe's, helps keep bugs away for a few months up to a year.

Bug Zapper

Zap any bugs that get close to you. 

Zap any bugs that get close to you.  (Amazon )

A bug zapper attracts bugs to its bright light and zaps them, ridding you of your bug problem. You can put them up on a plant hook or hang them from your home or garage. Get a Flowtron bug zapper from either Amazon or Walmart. They’re easy to empty and have a powerful bulb that takes care of mosquitos, moths and other flies.

