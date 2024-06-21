Summer buys: 5 essentials to help you stay cool by the pool

Much of the country is experiencing a massive heat wave, which means staying hydrated and cool is more important than ever.

One way to do this is to park yourself comfortably in or near a body of water or a pool.

Staying cool during summer is not only about comfort, protection and convenience; it’s about staying safe amid rising temperatures, too.

Neutrogena Ultra Sheer Dry-Touch Sunscreen SPF 70, $8.88 on Amazon

Avoiding the dreaded sunburn is the first line of defense to staying cool.

Consider a sunscreen that offers ultra-high SPF for maximum protection. This lightweight and sheer sunscreen is fast-absorbing with a non-greasy, matte finish that leaves skin feeling clean, according to the Amazon product description.

It’s formulated with Helioplex for superior broad-spectrum sunburn protection from UVA and UVB rays.

When used as directed, it could help decrease the risk of skin cancer caused by the sun.

Frogg Toggs Chilly Pad Cooling Towel, $13.16 on Amazon

These reusable cooling towels from Frogg Toggs will activate quickly and cool up to 30 degrees after it becomes wet.

The company says the innovative "chilly pad" materials can absorb up to eight times its weight in water.

Once it starts to warm up, simply wet it again and wring to reactivate its cooling powers.

Big Mouth Inc. Waving Flag Pool Float, $34.99 on Amazon

A pool float gives you the ability to lounge while showing your American pride.

Five-star reviewer Barbara claims the float is of "nice quality, has vivid colors" and it's "easy to inflate the raft."

"It also comes with a patch that you can use to repair it should you spring a leak."

Hydro Flask Standard Mouth, $27.97 on Amazon

While you may be considering adult beverages to enjoy poolside, they tend to dehydrate, so you should also keep plenty of water on hand.

This Hydro Flask bottle will keep H2O cool for hours, even when it's sitting outside in the heat.

The bottle holds 24 ounces of water and comes in lots of colors to choose from. It also features a straw top for easy sipping.

Mini Cell Phone Fan, $14.88 on Amazon

This portable fan plugs right into your smartphone via your charging dock.

It takes up minimal space in your purse or beach bag, but you might be glad you have it when temperatures rise.

It’s said to be small but powerful, quiet and won’t damage your phone.

Here, you get a pack of six for under $15.