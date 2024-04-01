Ready to finally get a pool? You can get these 12 options right on Amazon

During the hot, lazy days of summer, nothing sounds better than jumping into a nice cold pool. What if all you had to do was walk into your backyard after a long day of work and hop into your own personal pool?

We’ve created a list of pools currently for sale on Amazon, so you can create your own backyard oasis. Plus, your very own pool can be delivered to your door in 24 hours if you're an Amazon Prime member. You can join or start a 30-day free trial to shop.

Budget-friendly pools

The Bestway Stell Pro Max pool holds up to 330 liters of water and is easy to assemble. No tools are required, and there’s a flow-controlled drain valve that makes emptying the pool quick and easy. This pool has a rust-resistant coating that protects it from sun damage. You can find similar Bestway above-ground pools at Walmart.

This 12-foot x 30-inch round pool holds up to 1,718 gallons of water and can accommodate up to six people. It comes with a sturdy metal frame, a filter pump and a cartridge filter pump to ensure your pool stays clear from dirt and grime all season long. Ace Hardware offers the same pool.

For a huge pool that’s still affordable, consider this Intex rectangular swimming pool. It holds an impressive 7,127 liters of water. It’s easy to pop up, and you can fill the whole pool in 30 minutes or less. You can buy this Intex pool on Amazon or through Walmart.

For a deep, sturdy pool, this Bestway above ground pool includes everything you need. It has a corrosion-resistant steel frame, is super strong and is sure to stay together. The pool set includes the pool itself, a filter pump and a chemical dispenser. Shop for similar Bestway pools at Walmart.

If pink is your color, this simple, very affordable pink Intext swimming pool can be put up in and filled in just 30 minutes. The pool is made from puncture-proof materials for continued use year after year. Buy the same Intex Pink pool at Walmart.

Blow-up pools

This is the perfect lounge pool with seats and headrests. The pool can hold four people comfortably and is easy to blow up and whenever you want to use it. You can find other lounge pool options at Walmart.

The Intex 12-foot x 30-inch pool can be set up in just 10 minutes. It can hold four people comfortably and is meant for both kids and adults. Walmart also has this Intex pool on sale right now.

This oversized family pool is small but can hold up to two adults plus three to five kids. It’s made from BPA-free materials that meet the standards of children’s toys. Check out other family pool designs at Walmart.

If you want a personal pool, this inflatable pool lounger offers comfort and can be filled with water to keep you cool. The lounger has a removable pillow and a cushiony base that allows you to lie in the sun all day long. You can find an assortment of inflatable pool loungers at Walmart.

Your kids will love this inflatable pool with an attached basketball hoop and an inflatable basketball. The pool is made of durable PVC that won’t fade over time in the sun. You can buy this pool on Amazon or Walmart.

Luxury pools

If a hot tub is more your style, the Bestway SaluSpa inflatable hot tub is sturdy and includes 180 jets that make it easy to relax after a long day. It’s made from puncture-resistant materials and is meant to stand up to freezing temperatures as well. For even more affordable inflatable hot tub options, you can find a variety of them at Walmart.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals

If you want one of the most luxurious pools on Amazon, the Funsicle Oasis designer swimming pool can hold up to 15 people. It also provides enough space to do laps. The pool kit comes with a ladder, pool cover, repair patches, ground cloth and a maintenance kit. If you want other Funsicle models, you can see your options through Walmart.