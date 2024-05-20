Expand / Collapse search
9 ways to keep cool on the go this summer

A neck fan or a cooling towel can help keep you from overheating in the summer heat

Nora Colomer By Nora Colomer Fox News
Published
You can keep cool in the heat in several ways.

(iStock)

Sometimes, being outside in triple-digit weather is unavoidable. Some families may be headed to amusement parks facing long lines in full sun. You may have to tend to the garden or start a new workout routine that requires some time in the heat. Whatever the reason, if you are headed outside this summer, you must pay attention to how the heat impacts your body. 

Your body must work twice as hard to maintain its normal temperature if you plan to spend a prolonged period in high heat and humidity. If you can't avoid the heat, you should prepare a way to stay cool outdoors. Here are nine picks that will help keep your body temperature regulated if you have to spend time outside this summer:

Ice Roller

Try an ice roller for instant relief.

Try an ice roller for instant relief. (Walmart)

Ice rolling, or icing your face, is a widespread practice that involves putting ice on your face using a roller tool. It is great for instant relief from a hot day! This stainless steel ice roller from Kitsch, available for $10 at Walmart, is also an excellent option for firming the skin and brightening the area under your eyes. You can also try the ESARORA Ice Roller for under $20 at Amazon.

Cooling shorts

These shorts keep you cool and comfortable.

These shorts keep you cool and comfortable. (Thigh Society)

If chafing is a problem in the summer, try a pair of cooling shorts. These anti-sweating shorts from Thigh Society, on sale for less than $40, are made with hi-tech fabric that pulls heat away from your body to help you feel cooler and prevent chafing. Try this three-pack of anti-chafe shorts, on sale for under $25 at Amazon.

Cooling bandana

This cooling towel is made in the USA.

This cooling towel is made in the USA. (Amazon)

Try a cooling bandana to keep your body temperature low and avoid overheating during summer outdoor routines. Kafka's Kool Tie, on sale for less than $20 at Amazon, cools your body through the natural evaporation process. This cooling effect is continuous and lasts up to 2-3 days. Several prints of the Kool Tie are on sale for less than $12 at Public Lands.  

Neck Fan

Try a neck fan for on-the-spot cooling.

Try a neck fan for on-the-spot cooling. (Amazon)

Waiting in a long line at an amusement park in the summer can be made more bearable (and safe) with a cooling neck fan. This portable neck fan by PenKou, on sale for more than $30 at Amazon, is lightweight, quiet and has a long battery life.  For a luxury option, try the Torras COOLiFY 2S Smart Neck Air Conditioner, which is available for under $200 at Torras. This device, packed with high-efficiency semiconductor cooling plates and a HyperVortex airflow system, delivers instant chill in under a second.

Portable Air Conditioner

A portable air conditioner is an excellent cooling solution for a hot area.

A portable air conditioner is an excellent cooling solution for a hot area. (Walmart)

Try a portable air conditioner this summer. The Arctic Air Pure Chill 2.0 Evaporative Air Cooler, just over $25 at Walmart, is a small air conditioner and humidifier that can cool down a small home office space. It has an easy-to-fill water tank and can run for up to 10 hours on one tank of water. Or, try this similar mini air cooler for less than $30 on Amazon

Outdoor misting system

This portable mister will keep you cool.

This portable mister will keep you cool. (Sharper Image)

Need to quickly cool down a group of athletes on the bench? Try this Portable Evaporative Cooler by Sharper Image, on sale now for under $185. This powerful fan has a swing, oscillation, misting, and humidifier settings and can cool areas up to 250 sq. ft. Plus, it is designed with wheels for easy transport. For a smaller option, try this portable misting fan option for less than $40 on Amazon.

Cooling field towels

Try menthol wipes for a quick cool down.

Try menthol wipes for a quick cool down. (Duke Cannon)

These face and body towels, on sale for $15 at Duke Cannon, are manufactured with menthol, aloe, and jojoba to provide a chilling blast as they cleanse and protect — the perfect way to cool down and recover after sweaty outdoor activity. The cooling field towels are also available to purchase on Amazon

Cool body spray

Try a cooling spray to reduce redness.

Try a cooling spray to reduce redness. (Amazon)

Cooling body sprays, like this Village Naturals Therapy Wellness Hydrate & Cool Body Spray, can quickly reduce the redness and heat of a hot flush with a blast of hydrating menthol and skin-nourishing ingredients. The spray is on sale for less than $15 for a pack of three on Amazon, or you can buy a single can for less than $12 at Walmart.

Cooling patch

Use a patch for instant relief.

Use a patch for instant relief. (Amazon)

BeKool cooling patches, on sale for less than $7 at Amazon, can provide cooling relief during mild to moderately strenuous activities. They are ready to use, portable, and do not require refrigeration. This pack of 20 cooling patches for summer is on sale for less than $16 at Walmart.

Nora Colomer is a personal finance writer for Fox Business' Strategic Initiatives team.