16 beauty products to get your skin ready for summer

Reassessing your skincare routine is paramount to transitioning your skin from winter to summer. Months of cold winter weather means you are likely dealing with dry and cracked skin. A good place to start your summer skincare routine is with exfoliation. Exfoliation helps shed dead skin cells and encourages the growth of new ones. Start preparing your skin for summer with an exfoliating scrub on your face and body.

If you plan to show some skin this summer, opt for a good self-tanner. Self-tanners are great for helping you achieve a glamorous and natural-looking glow without spending time under the sun or in a tanning bed. Opt for a mitt when applying a self-tanner to avoid awkward self-tanning hands. You'll also want to get rid of any unwanted body hair. Epilators are an excellent, long-lasting option if you want to skip expensive salon treatments or painful at-home methods like waxing. We've picked several options to provide long-lasting results and keep your skin smooth and silky without irritation or redness.

Last (but not least), investing in a good summer moisturizer is vital to maintaining all that prep work you do. Summer is the season for heat rash, sunburn, and dry skin. A good moisturizer is the key to keeping your skin hydrated and comfortable during these months.

Here are 16 picks for getting your skin summer-ready:

Exfoliating Salt Body Scrub by M3 Naturals $34.99, now $25.81

The M3 Naturals Himalayan Salt Scrub is an exfoliating salt body scrub infused with collagen and stem cells. It is designed to help with acne, cellulite, dead skin, scars, and wrinkles – a great antidote for dull winter skin. The scrub is also available at Walmart.com.

Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub $8.99, now $7.94

Use Tree Hut Vitamin C Shea Sugar Scrub to reveal soft, glowing skin with the glow-boosting scent of Vitamin C. The scrub is made with sugar, shea butter, vitamin C, alpha hydroxy acid (AHA), and an array of natural oils like grapefruit, evening primrose, avocado, macadamia, sweet almond, safflower, and orange oils. You can also order it for pick and points at Ulta.com.

Dr Teal's Shea Sugar Body Scrub $23.99, $20.94

Dr Teal's Shea Sugar Body Scrub is formulated with shea butter, sugar, and essential oils to exfoliate and smooth skin. It is made in the USA with globally sourced ingredients. Dr.Teals scrubs are also available at Walgreens.

OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub $40.00

Use the OUAI Scalp & Body Scrub on the scalp and the body. It contains sugar crystals to exfoliate and remove dirt, flakes, and product buildup, while glycerin, coconut oil, and panthenol nourish and hydrate the skin. You can also order directly from the Ouai website and get a 15% discount on your first purchase.

Body Prescriptions Body Scrub for Men $14.99

The Body Prescriptions Body Scrub for Men is infused with tea tree oil and can be used on the body, feet, face, hands, and legs. It is antibacterial and cruelty-free. This scrub helps remove old skin cells and promotes healthier and younger-looking skin while locking in moisture all day.

Coco & Eve Self Tanner Mousse Kit $39.00

The Coco & Eve Self Tanner Mousse Kit includes a tanning mitt for an even-looking application. The kit is available in several shades; this all-natural sunless tanning mousse is ultra-dark. You can buy the kit directly from Coco & Eve, and for a limited time, you will receive a free tanning pouch worth $16 with your order.

b.tan Best Self Tanner Mousses Bundle with mitt $24.99, now $17.99

This self-tanner mousse bundle is designed to give you a long-lasting tan while you work out. It has instant acceleration and comes with a self-tanning mitt for easy application.

Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Self Tanner Body Lotion $24.48, now $20.94

This pack of two Jergens Natural Glow +FIRMING Self Tanner Body Lotion gradually delivers a subtle, streak-free color and reduces the appearance of cellulite in as little as seven days. You'll get a natural-looking glow and firm up skin at the same time. This product is also at Walmart.

Ulike Laser Hair Removal Air 3 for Women and Men $329

Ulike Laser Hair Removal for Women and Men uses sapphire ice-cooling technology to lower the temperature at the point of contact with the skin during treatment. This technology is designed to provide a painless hair removal experience. The device can be used on the whole body and delivers long-lasting results. For a limited time, buy the device on Ulike.com for a $90 discount.

INNZA Laser Hair Removal with Ice Cooling Care Function $94.97, now $69.99

Reviewers had a lot of good things to say about this INNZA Laser Hair Removal with Ice Cooling Care Function. The device uses IPL technology to target hair, heat it, and then typically destroys the hair, along with the cells that make new hair. You should see smoother skin within 12 weeks.

Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720 Epilator for Women $96.99

Use the Braun Epilator Silk-épil 9 9-720 Epilator for Women with wet or dry skin. It has a broad, pivoting head with micro-grip technology that removes hairs as short as 0.5mm. The device also has an ergonomic handle for convenient use on all body areas. It comes with a massage cap to help reduce the sensation of pain.

Soft Services Speed Soak Body Gel Moisturizer $28.00

Get free shipping when you order this Soft Services Speed Soak Body Gel Moisturizer from Sephora. This fast-absorbing gel cream moisturizer immediately hydrates upon application. Plus, it won't cause breakouts, so your skin will be soft and bump-free.

Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Gel Cream Moisturizer $45.00

Use the Summer Fridays Cloud Dew Gel Cream Moisturizer on your face for a dewy glow to the skin. This lightweight, oil-free gel cream is formulated with ingredients such as hyaluronic acid, peptides, niacinamide, and vegan squalane to provide intense hydration and reduce the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Supergoop Glow Screen Body $38.00

Supergoop Glow Screen Body is a shimmery daily body lotion with SPF 40 that hydrates, protects, and illuminates skin for a healthy, natural-looking glow. It is fast-absorbing, water- and sweat-resistant, making it ideal for daily use.

Native Spa Madagascar Vanilla Soothing Body Lotion $29.00

Native Spa Madagascar Vanilla Soothing Body Lotion contains 100% pure quinoa oil and vanilla extract rich in antioxidants. It is suitable for sensitive skin. Reviewers also loved the lingering vanilla fragrance of this product.

Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter with Coconut Oil $11.99, now $9.83

Apply Hawaiian Tropic After Sun Body Butter with Coconut Oil for silky smooth skin after a day in the sun. This creamy body butter provides 12 full hours of moisturization, making your skin look gorgeous.

For more Deals, visit www.foxnews.com/category/deals