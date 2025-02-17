Expand / Collapse search
Lifestyle

Ivanka Trump shares admiration for Maye Musk’s ‘wisdom’ amid MAHA friendship

The two women are both dedicated to healthy, active lifestyles

Angelica Stabile By Angelica Stabile Fox News
Published
Elon Musk's mother shares the nutrition rules she follows at home Video

Elon Musk's mother shares the nutrition rules she follows at home

Maye Musk, a dietitan, model and grandmother, said she believes that communities should work together to live and eat healthier

The mutual Trump-Musk respect appears to extend beyond that of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has been open about her friendly admiration of Elon Musk’s mother, model and dietitian Maye Musk, on social media.

In an Instagram Story on Friday, Ivanka Trump posted a photo of the cover of Maye Musk’s recent book, "A Woman Makes a Plan."

EVERYTHING TO KNOW ABOUT MAHA

In the caption, Trump wrote, "Thank you for sharing your wisdom @mayemusk – it truly resonated with me! xx."

Both Maye Musk and Ivanka Trump have been upfront about their active, health-focused lifestyles and their dedication as moms within their respective families.

Cover of book by Maye Musk "A Woman Makes a Plan"

Maye Musk's book, "A Woman Makes a Plan," contains "insight as well as a good dose of humor, offering readers a lifetime of hard-won advice," the book's description says.  (Penguin Publishing Group)

High-profile MAHA moms

In her book, Musk shares personal stories about struggling as a single mother, establishing a long career as a dietitian, traveling the world and modeling.

During a November appearance on FOX Business' "The Bottom Line," Musk was asked about the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

IVANKA TRUMP STAYS FIT WITH THIS SELF-DEFENSE PRACTICE: ‘MOVING MEDITATION’

She said she saw many health conditions among people in her practice as a dietitian, including obesity, high cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes.

"Once they started changing their diets, their blood values looked better — and it just decreases the expense of treating these patients," she said.

Split of Ivanka Trump (left) and Maye Musk (right)

First daughter Ivanka Trump shared her admiration of Maye Musk, mother of Elon Musk, in a recent Instagram post. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images; Alessandro Bremec/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Maye Musk Elon Musk

Maye Musk is pictured with her son Elon Musk. Maye Musk has shared her commitment to leading an active lifestyle (REUTERS/Danny Moloshok)

Musk, 76, previously credited her "flexitarian diet" for helping her look and feel her best.

The style of eating has been described as one that prioritizes plant-based foods while meat is consumed in moderation. 

It is considered more "flexible" than vegetarianism.

MELANIA TRUMP'S LIFE WITH PRESIDENT DONALD TRUMP: SEE THE PHOTOS

"To me, to keep the body healthy and skin glowing, you have to eat well. That keeps me in good health," Musk told Fox News Digital at the time.

Maye Musk has also shared her commitment to an active lifestyle, relying on simple workouts that can be done at home, including doing yoga, working with weights and walking her dogs.

Ivanka Trump workout

Ivanka Trump said she dedicates three to four days a week to strength training, either on her own or with a trainer. (Ivanka Trump/Instagram)

Jared Ivanka Trump

Jared Trump, at left, along with Ivanka Trump and one of their children.  (Ivanka Trump)

Ivanka Trump also recently revealed her updated fitness routine, which includes strength training and jiu-jitsu.

In a recent appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast, Trump shared that her entire family practices self-defense — following the lead of her own daughter.

ELON MUSK'S MOTHER MAYE ON WHY SHE DOESN'T KEEP CHIPS OR COOKIES AT HOME: ‘YOU CAN’T STOP'

Now a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, Ivanka Trump said she likes how the sport "meshes physical movement."

"It’s almost like a moving meditation because the movements are so micro," she said. "It’s like three-dimensional chess."

"There’s a real spiritualism to it … the grounding in sort of samurai tradition and culture and wisdom."

In addition to self-defense skills, Ivanka Trump said in an Instagram post that her fitness routine includes weightlifting and resistance training.

Maye Musk and Ivanka Trump in 2009.

From left to right, Maye Musk, Joe Lupo and Ivanka Trump attend J. MENDEL presents "Life in Color" by Jesse Garza and Joe Lupo hosted by Gilles Mendel and Ivanka Trump at J. Mendel on Jan. 27, 2009, in New York City. (Amber de Vos/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)

President-elect Donald Trump with Elon Musk

President Trump and Elon Musk pose for a photo during the UFC 309 event at Madison Square Garden on Nov. 16, 2024, in New York City. (Jeff Bottari/Zuffa LLC)

"Since moving to Miami, I have shifted my focus to weightlifting and resistance training, and it has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn’t imagined," she wrote.

"I believe in a strength-training approach built on foundational, time-tested and simple movements – squats, deadlifts, hinges, pushes and pulls," she wrote. 

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump are shown at the Liberty Inaugural Ball. Ivanka Trump wore custom Givenchy Haute Couture, a re-creation of Audrey Hepburn's iconic gown. (REUTERS/Carlos Barria)

"These are the cornerstones of my workout, emphasizing functional strength for life."

Regarding their father-and-son counterparts, Maye Musk said in a recent interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that President Trump and her son "do get along well."

She also said, in reference to President Trump's youngest child, "At Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets. They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization."

"And I was very impressed with [Barron], too," she added. 

"I think [President] Trump just likes someone he can completely trust who doesn’t have any alternative motives."

Fox News Digital’s Melissa Rudy and Stephanie Nolasco contributed reporting.

Angelica Stabile is a lifestyle reporter for Fox News Digital.

Deals