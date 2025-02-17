Ivanka Trump shares admiration for Maye Musk’s ‘wisdom’ amid MAHA friendship

The mutual Trump-Musk respect appears to extend beyond that of President Donald Trump and Elon Musk.

President Trump’s daughter, Ivanka Trump, has been open about her friendly admiration of Elon Musk’s mother, model and dietitian Maye Musk, on social media.

In an Instagram Story on Friday, Ivanka Trump posted a photo of the cover of Maye Musk’s recent book, "A Woman Makes a Plan."

In the caption, Trump wrote, "Thank you for sharing your wisdom @mayemusk – it truly resonated with me! xx."

Both Maye Musk and Ivanka Trump have been upfront about their active, health-focused lifestyles and their dedication as moms within their respective families.

High-profile MAHA moms

In her book, Musk shares personal stories about struggling as a single mother, establishing a long career as a dietitian, traveling the world and modeling.

During a November appearance on FOX Business' "The Bottom Line," Musk was asked about the Make America Healthy Again (MAHA) movement.

She said she saw many health conditions among people in her practice as a dietitian, including obesity, high cholesterol, hypertension and diabetes.

"Once they started changing their diets, their blood values looked better — and it just decreases the expense of treating these patients," she said.

Musk, 76, previously credited her "flexitarian diet" for helping her look and feel her best.

The style of eating has been described as one that prioritizes plant-based foods while meat is consumed in moderation.

It is considered more "flexible" than vegetarianism.

"To me, to keep the body healthy and skin glowing, you have to eat well. That keeps me in good health," Musk told Fox News Digital at the time.

Maye Musk has also shared her commitment to an active lifestyle, relying on simple workouts that can be done at home, including doing yoga, working with weights and walking her dogs.

Ivanka Trump also recently revealed her updated fitness routine, which includes strength training and jiu-jitsu.

In a recent appearance on "The Skinny Confidential Him & Her" podcast, Trump shared that her entire family practices self-defense — following the lead of her own daughter.

Now a blue belt in jiu-jitsu, Ivanka Trump said she likes how the sport "meshes physical movement."

"It’s almost like a moving meditation because the movements are so micro," she said. "It’s like three-dimensional chess."

"There’s a real spiritualism to it … the grounding in sort of samurai tradition and culture and wisdom."

In addition to self-defense skills, Ivanka Trump said in an Instagram post that her fitness routine includes weightlifting and resistance training.

"Since moving to Miami, I have shifted my focus to weightlifting and resistance training, and it has been transformative in helping me build muscle and shift my body composition in ways I hadn’t imagined," she wrote.

"I believe in a strength-training approach built on foundational, time-tested and simple movements – squats, deadlifts, hinges, pushes and pulls," she wrote.

"These are the cornerstones of my workout, emphasizing functional strength for life."

Regarding their father-and-son counterparts, Maye Musk said in a recent interview on "Cavuto: Coast to Coast" that President Trump and her son "do get along well."

She also said, in reference to President Trump's youngest child, "At Thanksgiving dinner, Barron and Elon were talking planets. They were discussing all the different planets and why Mars is the best place to start a new civilization."

"And I was very impressed with [Barron], too," she added.

"I think [President] Trump just likes someone he can completely trust who doesn’t have any alternative motives."

